  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Ltd. the board of directors resolution of the capital reduction

12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/20 Time of announcement 17:19:16
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Securities (HK) Ltd. the board of directors resolution
of the capital reduction
Date of events 2021/12/20 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/20
2.Reason for capital reduction:
In order to make capital operation more efficient and raise ROE.
3.Amount of capital reduction:HKD6,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:N/A
5.Capital reduction percentage:24.02%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:HKD18,975,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:The date is not determined yet.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:30aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Ltd. the ..
PU
12/10HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated i..
PU
12/10HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HUA NAN COMMERCIAL BANK reports u..
PU
12/02HUA NAN FINANCIAL : 3Q2021 Highlights and Operating Review
PU
12/01HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB about Manila Branch was fine..
PU
11/29Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
11/25HUA NAN FINANCIAL : The consolidated financial statements of HNFHC for the nine months end..
PU
11/24HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB for the acquisition of Mille..
PU
11/10Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Ltd. election of Chairman ..
PU
11/10Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Limited the list of the 9t..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 42 873 M 1 540 M 1 540 M
Net income 2021 15 953 M 573 M 573 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 277 B 9 951 M 9 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,00 TWD
Average target price 15,88 TWD
Spread / Average Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pau Chu Lo President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.11%9 951
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 110
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.30.37%74 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%64 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.72%55 562
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%53 478