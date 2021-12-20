Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Ltd. the board of directors resolution of the capital reduction
12/20/2021 | 04:30am EST
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/20
Time of announcement
17:19:16
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Securities (HK) Ltd. the board of directors resolution
of the capital reduction
Date of events
2021/12/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/20
2.Reason for capital reduction:
In order to make capital operation more efficient and raise ROE.
3.Amount of capital reduction:HKD6,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:N/A
5.Capital reduction percentage:24.02%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:HKD18,975,000
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:The date is not determined yet.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:02 UTC.