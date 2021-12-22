Log in
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities about the acquisition of the right-of-use asset

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 17:44:07
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan
Securities about the acquisition of the right-of-use
asset
Date of events 2021/12/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
2F., No. 270, Zhongming S. Rd., West Dist., Taichung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Lease area:About 85.66 pings
Unit price:NT$42,830 per month
Value of the right-of-use asset:NT$2,248,575
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty of the transaction:Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Relationship to the Company:Related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for selecting the related party as a counterparty to the
transaction:Own-use business premises
Previous owner:None
Previous transfer date:None
Previous transfer amount:None
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Monthly payment of NT$42,830
Restrictive covenants of the contract and other important stipulations:
The lease starts from 2022/2/16 and ends on 2026/6/30
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Approved by the board of directors based on the real estate appraisal report
submitted by the real estate appraiser firm.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
CCIS Real Estate Joint Appraisers Firm
Value of the right-of-use asset:NT$1,974,782
11.Name of the professional appraiser:CHANG, CHIH-CHIA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(2020) Bei-Shi-Gu-Zhi Document #000289
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:Not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Own-use business premises
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/22
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
