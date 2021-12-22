Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities about the acquisition of the right-of-use asset

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): 2F., No. 270, Zhongming S. Rd., West Dist., Taichung City 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/22 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Lease area:About 85.66 pings Unit price:NT$42,830 per month Value of the right-of-use asset:NT$2,248,575 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Counterparty of the transaction:Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd. Relationship to the Company:Related party 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Reason for selecting the related party as a counterparty to the transaction:Own-use business premises Previous owner:None Previous transfer date:None Previous transfer amount:None 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: Not applicable 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Monthly payment of NT$42,830 Restrictive covenants of the contract and other important stipulations: The lease starts from 2022/2/16 and ends on 2026/6/30 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Approved by the board of directors based on the real estate appraisal report submitted by the real estate appraiser firm. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: CCIS Real Estate Joint Appraisers Firm Value of the right-of-use asset:NT$1,974,782 11.Name of the professional appraiser:CHANG, CHIH-CHIA 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (2020) Bei-Shi-Gu-Zhi Document #000289 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:Not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Own-use business premises 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: Not applicable 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/22 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2021/12/22 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None