Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd. board resolutions as agent of the Shareholders Meeting.

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:27:39
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China
Insurance Co., Ltd. board resolutions as agent of the
Shareholders Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Recognized 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
11:49aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd. b..
PU
10:59aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SCIC the board as agent of the sh..
PU
05/26HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the board resolution for the..
PU
05/26HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB important resolutions by the..
PU
04/25HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the board resolutions in exe..
PU
04/25HUA NAN FINANCIAL : HNFHC announces the Board of Directors resolution to issue new shares ..
PU
04/25HUA NAN FINANCIAL : HNFHC announces on 2021 earnings distribution
PU
04/25Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces on 2021 Earnings Distribution
CI
04/21HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd..
PU
04/21HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd. t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 50 998 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
Net income 2022 18 849 M 643 M 643 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 316 B 10 788 M 10 788 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,95 TWD
Average target price 20,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pau Chu Lo President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.32%10 630
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%156 575
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.51%72 748
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.77%64 153
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.57%61 151
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 519