Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd. board resolutions as agent of the Shareholders Meeting.
05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
17:27:39
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China
Insurance Co., Ltd. board resolutions as agent of the
Shareholders Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Recognized 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.