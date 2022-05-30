Hua Nan Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd. board resolutions as agent of the Shareholders Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Recognized 2021 Earnings Distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Recognized 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None