Hua Nan Financial : HNFHC announces the board of directors resolved the record date of dividends for fiscal 2021
07/25/2022 | 05:54am EDT
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/07/25
Time of announcement
17:47:44
Subject
HNFHC announces the board of directors resolved
the record date of dividends for fiscal 2021
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
A Cash Dividend of NTD 0.78 and Stock Dividend of NTD 0.34 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/11
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/14
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/15
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/19
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/19
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Please be notified to register before 2022/08/12, Friday, as last book
closure date, 2022/08/14, is holiday.
(2)The expected date for cash dividend payment will be 2022/09/08.
(3)According to Article 34 of Securities and Exchange Act, stocks shall be
delivered to shareholders within 30 days from the date approved by MOEA
and public announcement shall be made prior to the delivery of stocks.
(4)The Chairman is to be authorized to adjust dividend or the record date
for dividends and the capital increase.
