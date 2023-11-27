Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was TWD 6,386.2 million compared to TWD 5,909.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.47 compared to TWD 0.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.47 compared to TWD 0.43 a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was TWD 16,891.87 million compared to TWD 13,893.69 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.24 compared to TWD 1.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.24 compared to TWD 1.02 a year ago.