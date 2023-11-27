Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 27, 2023 at 05:38 pm EST
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was TWD 6,386.2 million compared to TWD 5,909.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.47 compared to TWD 0.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.47 compared to TWD 0.43 a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was TWD 16,891.87 million compared to TWD 13,893.69 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.24 compared to TWD 1.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.24 compared to TWD 1.02 a year ago.
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based financial holding company principally engaged in the investment business and the management of investment business, including the personal financing and corporate financing services. The Company's primary businesses include the provision of corporate banking, consumer banking, financial trading, foreign exchange trading, electronic financing, trust and wealth management, securities brokerage, underwriting and proprietary business, fire insurance, flood insurance, automobile insurance, health insurance, trust investment, financial management consulting, capital investment and asset management businesses. The Company mainly operates the banking business segment and the other operations business segment.