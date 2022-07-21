Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
21.70 TWD   -0.23%
02:34aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : Release Date of 2022Q2 Analysts Meeting
PU
07/15HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB the date of assumption of duty for President
PU
07/08HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in June 2022
PU
Hua Nan Financial : Release Date of 2022Q2 Analysts Meeting

07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 14:22:27
Subject 
 Release Date of 2022Q2 Analysts Meeting
Date of events 2022/08/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00-16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Hold 2022Q2 Analysts
Meeting announcing 1H2022 operating results in Mandarin.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50 998 M 1 704 M 1 704 M
Net income 2022 18 849 M 630 M 630 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 286 B 9 567 M 9 567 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,70 TWD
Average target price 20,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pau Chu Lo President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.36%9 567
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.48%144 467
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.30%64 510
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%59 124
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.78%54 679
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.98%47 698