Hua Nan Financial : Release Date of 2022Q2 Analysts Meeting
07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/21
Time of announcement
14:22:27
Subject
Release Date of 2022Q2 Analysts Meeting
Date of events
2022/08/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00-16:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Hold 2022Q2 Analysts
Meeting announcing 1H2022 operating results in Mandarin.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
