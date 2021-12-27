Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hua Nan Financial : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the 11th term of directors and supervisors for the subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.

12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:21:43
Subject 
 The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the
11th term of directors and supervisors for the
subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, institutional supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director�GHuang, Chao-Tang
Director�GTsai, Pao-Chuan
Director�GLin, Chen-Fon
Director�GYeh, Chao-Chih
Director�GChiang, Ching-Ping
Director�GHsu, Yuan-Lin
Director�GWang, Fan
Supervisor�GHsu, Jui-Tzen
Supervisor�GTasi, Li-Pon
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Huang, Chao-Tang, Chairperson, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Tsai, Pao-Chuan, Senior Vice President & General Manager,
Financial Trading Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Lin, Chen-Fon, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Yeh, Chao-Chih, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Marketing Dept.,
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
Chiang, Ching-Ping, Senior Vice President & General Manager,
Corporate Banking Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Hsu, Yuan-Lin, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Wang, Fan, Director, Taiwan Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.
Hsu, Jui-Tzen, Supervisor, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Tasi, Li-Pon, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Manager,
Human Resource Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director�GHuang, Chao-Tang
Director�GTsai, Pao-Chuan
Director�GLin, Chen-Fon
Director�GYeh, Chao-Chih
Director�GChiang, Ching-Ping
Director�GHsu, Yuan-Lin
Director�GWang, Fan
Supervisor�GHsu, Jui-Tzen
Supervisor�GTasi, Li-Pon
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Huang, Chao-Tang, Chairperson, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Tsai, Pao-Chuan, Senior Vice President & General Manager,
Financial Trading Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Lin, Chen-Fon, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Yeh, Chao-Chih, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Marketing Dept.,
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
Chiang, Ching-Ping, Senior Vice President & General Manager,
Corporate Banking Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Hsu, Yuan-Lin, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Wang, Fan, Director, Taiwan Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.
Hsu, Jui-Tzen, Supervisor, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Tasi, Li-Pon, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Manager,
Human Resource Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. holds 30,839,927 shares (100%)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2018/12/27 to 2021/12/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:0%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:0%
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:0%
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:27aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the 11th term of directo..
PU
04:27aHUA NAN FINANCIAL : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the independent director..
PU
12/23HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary South China Insurance Company for..
PU
12/22HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities about the acqu..
PU
12/22HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd. the ..
PU
12/20HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Hua Nan Securities (HK) Ltd. the ..
PU
12/10HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated i..
PU
12/10HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HUA NAN COMMERCIAL BANK reports u..
PU
12/02HUA NAN FINANCIAL : 3Q2021 Highlights and Operating Review
PU
12/01HUA NAN FINANCIAL : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HNCB about Manila Branch was fine..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 873 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
Net income 2021 15 953 M 577 M 577 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 276 B 9 955 M 9 989 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,95 TWD
Average target price 15,88 TWD
Spread / Average Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pau Chu Lo President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.83%9 955
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 920
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.45%74 574
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 486
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 718
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-10.50%52 753