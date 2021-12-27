Hua Nan Financial : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the 11th term of directors and supervisors for the subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/27 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, institutional supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director�GHuang, Chao-Tang Director�GTsai, Pao-Chuan Director�GLin, Chen-Fon Director�GYeh, Chao-Chih Director�GChiang, Ching-Ping Director�GHsu, Yuan-Lin Director�GWang, Fan Supervisor�GHsu, Jui-Tzen Supervisor�GTasi, Li-Pon 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Huang, Chao-Tang, Chairperson, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Tsai, Pao-Chuan, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Financial Trading Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd. Lin, Chen-Fon, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Yeh, Chao-Chih, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Marketing Dept., Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Chiang, Ching-Ping, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Corporate Banking Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd. Hsu, Yuan-Lin, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Wang, Fan, Director, Taiwan Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. Hsu, Jui-Tzen, Supervisor, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Tasi, Li-Pon, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Manager, Human Resource Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. holds 30,839,927 shares (100%) 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2018/12/27 to 2021/12/26 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/27 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:0% 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:0% 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:0% 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None