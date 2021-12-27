Hua Nan Financial : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the 11th term of directors and supervisors for the subsidiary Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, institutional supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director�GHuang, Chao-Tang
Director�GTsai, Pao-Chuan
Director�GLin, Chen-Fon
Director�GYeh, Chao-Chih
Director�GChiang, Ching-Ping
Director�GHsu, Yuan-Lin
Director�GWang, Fan
Supervisor�GHsu, Jui-Tzen
Supervisor�GTasi, Li-Pon
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Huang, Chao-Tang, Chairperson, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Tsai, Pao-Chuan, Senior Vice President & General Manager,
Financial Trading Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Lin, Chen-Fon, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Yeh, Chao-Chih, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Marketing Dept.,
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
Chiang, Ching-Ping, Senior Vice President & General Manager,
Corporate Banking Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Hsu, Yuan-Lin, Director, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Wang, Fan, Director, Taiwan Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.
Hsu, Jui-Tzen, Supervisor, Hua Nan Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
Tasi, Li-Pon, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Manager,
Human Resource Dept., Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
6.Resume of the new position holder:
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. holds 30,839,927 shares (100%)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2018/12/27 to 2021/12/26
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:0%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:0%
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:0%
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None