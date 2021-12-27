Hua Nan Financial : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the independent director for the subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd.
12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
Provided by: HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/27
Time of announcement
17:20:50
Subject
The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the
independent director for the subsidiary South China
Insurance Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/12/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/27
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Vacant
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vacant
5.Title and name of the new position holder:Kuo-Feng Kao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Professor, Department of Industrial Economics, Tamkang University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. holds 200,138,625 shares (100%)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/9/29 to 2024/9/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/27
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or
��No��):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:07 UTC.