Hua Nan Financial : The Board of HNFHC resolves the assignment of the independent director for the subsidiary South China Insurance Co., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/27 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder:Vacant 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Vacant 5.Title and name of the new position holder:Kuo-Feng Kao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Professor, Department of Industrial Economics, Tamkang University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:New appointment 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. holds 200,138,625 shares (100%) 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/9/29 to 2024/9/28 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/27 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter ��Yes�� or ��No��):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None