    2880   TW0002880002

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(2880)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-08
22.05 TWD   +0.23%
Hua Nan Financial : Title2022Q4 HNFHC Consolidated Financial Report
PU
Hua Nan Financial : Announcement of HNFHC and major subsidiaries' unaudited consolidated income in April 2023
PU
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2022
CI
Hua Nan Financial : Title2022Q4 HNFHC Consolidated Financial Report

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and Independent Auditors' Report

DECLARATION OF CONSOLIDATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AFFILIATES

The Company and its subsidiaries required to be included in the consolidated financial statements of affiliates in accordance with the "Criteria Governing Preparation of Affiliation Reports, Consolidated Business Reports and Consolidated Financial Statements of Affiliated Enterprises" for the year ended December 31, 2022 are all the same as the companies required to be included in the consolidated financial statements of parent and subsidiary companies as provided in International Financial Reporting Standard 10 "Consolidated Financial Statements". Relevant information that should be disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of affiliates has all been disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of parent and subsidiary companies. Hence, we do not prepare a separate set of consolidated financial statements of affiliates.

Very truly yours,

HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

March 13, 2023

Key audit matters for the Company and its subsidiaries' consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 are stated as follows:

Impairment Loss of Discounts and Loans

As detailed in Note 5 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company and its subsidiaries' management assess the impairment loss of discounts and loans based on the assumptions about the probability of default and the loss given default. The Company and its subsidiaries uses judgment in timely amending these assumptions and in adjusting the inputs to the impairment evaluation, based on the Company and its subsidiaries' historical experience, existing market conditions as well as forward looking estimates as of the end of each reporting period. Amending and adjusting key assumptions and inputs used are critical judgments and estimates and complied with the relevant laws and regulations. Therefore, the impairment loss of discounts and loans is identified as a key audit matter.

Please refer to Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements for the accounting policies related to impairment evaluation on discounts and loans, Note 5 for critical accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty, significant assumptions and input values used refer to Note 52 and Note 14 for related presentation and disclosure.

Our audit procedures performed in respect of the above key audit matter include understanding the methodology, key assumptions and parameter settings used by the management to measure the financial asset impairment model in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard No.9. Assessing whether it is appropriate to reflect the actual situation of discounts and loans and whether the key assumptions and inputs used are reasonable and consistent with the calculation of expected credit losses. Obtain the information related to the evaluation of such financial assets by the management, test the completeness of the related information, and then select samples from the cases of discounts and loans to verify the accuracy of the calculation. In addition, confirm the classification and the provision of allowance for impairment loss complied with the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Companies, the guidelines issued by the authority, and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS), IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance, including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Company and its subsidiaries' financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company and its subsidiaries' internal control.
  3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  4. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.
    Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company and its subsidiaries to cease to continue as a going concern.
  5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  6. Obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company and its subsidiaries to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Disclaimer

HUANAN Financial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 49 732 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
Net income 2023 17 745 M 577 M 577 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 301 B 9 783 M 9 783 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,05 TWD
Average target price 22,45 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yao qing Li President, General Manager & Director
Ping Hui Chang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Peng Chang Chairman
Wen Tsung Tu Director-Information Technology
Tien Yu Chen Director-Compliance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUA NAN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.78%9 783
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED19.78%189 254
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%74 577
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-0.17%52 710
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.44%48 591
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.30.92%47 615
