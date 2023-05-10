Hua Nan Financial : Title2022Q4 HNFHC Consolidated Financial Report

The Company and its subsidiaries required to be included in the consolidated financial statements of affiliates in accordance with the "Criteria Governing Preparation of Affiliation Reports, Consolidated Business Reports and Consolidated Financial Statements of Affiliated Enterprises" for the year ended December 31, 2022 are all the same as the companies required to be included in the consolidated financial statements of parent and subsidiary companies as provided in International Financial Reporting Standard 10 "Consolidated Financial Statements". Relevant information that should be disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of affiliates has all been disclosed in the consolidated financial statements of parent and subsidiary companies. Hence, we do not prepare a separate set of consolidated financial statements of affiliates.

Key audit matters for the Company and its subsidiaries' consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 are stated as follows:

Impairment Loss of Discounts and Loans

As detailed in Note 5 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company and its subsidiaries' management assess the impairment loss of discounts and loans based on the assumptions about the probability of default and the loss given default. The Company and its subsidiaries uses judgment in timely amending these assumptions and in adjusting the inputs to the impairment evaluation, based on the Company and its subsidiaries' historical experience, existing market conditions as well as forward looking estimates as of the end of each reporting period. Amending and adjusting key assumptions and inputs used are critical judgments and estimates and complied with the relevant laws and regulations. Therefore, the impairment loss of discounts and loans is identified as a key audit matter.

Please refer to Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements for the accounting policies related to impairment evaluation on discounts and loans, Note 5 for critical accounting judgments and key sources of estimation uncertainty, significant assumptions and input values used refer to Note 52 and Note 14 for related presentation and disclosure.

Our audit procedures performed in respect of the above key audit matter include understanding the methodology, key assumptions and parameter settings used by the management to measure the financial asset impairment model in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard No.9. Assessing whether it is appropriate to reflect the actual situation of discounts and loans and whether the key assumptions and inputs used are reasonable and consistent with the calculation of expected credit losses. Obtain the information related to the evaluation of such financial assets by the management, test the completeness of the related information, and then select samples from the cases of discounts and loans to verify the accuracy of the calculation. In addition, confirm the classification and the provision of allowance for impairment loss complied with the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Companies, the guidelines issued by the authority, and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS), IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company and its subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company and its subsidiaries or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

