i. The Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors, directors, supervisors and senior management members of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited (the "Company") undertake that the information in this report is authentic, accurate and complete and contains no false record, misleading statement or material omission, and assume joint and several liability thereto.

The Annual Report 2022 of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited and its Summary were reviewed and approved at the 33rd Meeting of the Eighth Board of Directors of the Company on 26 April 2023. 17 of the 17 directors that should attend the meeting were present actually. There were 17 valid votes. Directors and senior managers were present as non-voting attendees. Profit distribution plan for the reporting period that was reviewed by the Board of Directors:

With 15,914,928,468 ordinary shares outstanding of the Company at the end of 2022 as the base number, cash dividends will be distributed to all of the shareholders at RMB3.83 (before tax) per 10 shares. For details, please see "Section IV Corporate Governance".

The 2022 Financial Statements of the Company have been audited by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP in accordance with Chinese auditing standards, with standard unqualified auditor's report being issued. Li Minji, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guan Wenjie, President, and Wang Xingguo, Principal of Financial Affairs of the Company, hereby warrant that the Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report are authentic, accurate and complete. Expressions related to the future business plan herein may constitute forward-looking statements, but they are not the Company's actual commitment to investors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision, but should be fully aware of the risks and properly understand the differences between plan, forecast and commitment. Important risk notice: The Company has described the risks that may adversely affect the fulfillment of the Company's future development strategies and business objectives. Please refer to risk-related part in "Section III Management Discussion and Analysis".

Should there be any discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese Version, the latter shall prevail.