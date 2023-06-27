ANNUAL REPORT
IMPORTANT NOTICE
i. The Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors, directors, supervisors and senior management members of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited (the "Company") undertake that the information in this report is authentic, accurate and complete and contains no false record, misleading statement or material omission, and assume joint and several liability thereto.
- TheAnnual Report 2022 of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited and its Summary were reviewed and approved at the 33rd Meeting of the Eighth Board of Directors of the Company on 26 April 2023. 17 of the 17 directors that should attend the meeting were present actually. There were 17 valid votes. Directors and senior managers were present as non-voting attendees.
- Profit distribution plan for the reporting period that was reviewed by the Board of Directors:
With 15,914,928,468 ordinary shares outstanding of the Company at the end of 2022 as the base number, cash dividends will be distributed to all of the shareholders at RMB3.83 (before tax) per 10 shares. For details, please see "Section IV Corporate Governance".
- The 2022 Financial Statements of the Company have been audited by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP in accordance with Chinese auditing standards, with standard unqualified auditor's report being issued.
- Li Minji, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Guan Wenjie, President, and Wang Xingguo, Principal of Financial Affairs of the Company, hereby warrant that the Financial Statements contained in the Annual Report are authentic, accurate and complete.
- Expressions related to the future business plan herein may constitute forward-looking statements, but they are not the Company's actual commitment to investors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision, but should be fully aware of the risks and properly understand the differences between plan, forecast and commitment.
- Important risk notice: The Company has described the risks that may adversely affect the fulfillment of the Company's future development strategies and business objectives. Please refer to risk-related part in "Section III Management Discussion and Analysis".
Should there be any discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese Version, the latter shall prevail.
HUA XIA BANK CO., LIMITED 2022 Annual Report1
目CONTENTS录
IMPORTANT NOTICE………………………1
MESSAGE FROM CHAIRMAN……………4
7
9
20
73
96
100
111
117
119
SECTION I
SECTION II
SECTION III
SECTION IV
SECTION V
SECTION VI
SECTION VII
SECTION VIII
SECTION IX
DEFINITIONS
COMPANY PROFILE AND
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
ENVIRONMENTAL AND
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
DETAILS OF CHANGES IN ORDINARY SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS
PREFERENCE SHARES
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
120
123
WRITTEN CONFIRMATION OF 2022 ANNUAL REPORT BY DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEMBERS OF HUA XIA BANK CO., LIMITED
AUDITOR'S REPORT
LIST OF DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION:
- Accounting Statements Bearing Seals and Signatures of the Legal Representative, President, and Principal of Financial Affairs.
- Original of the Auditor's Report Bearing Common Seal of the Accounting Firm and Seals and Signatures of CPAs.
- Original of the Annual Report Bearing the Signature of Chairman of the Company.
- Originals of All Documents and Announcements Disclosed by the Company on theChina Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily during the Reporting Period.
- Articles of Association of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited.
MESSAGE FROM CHAIRMAN
Chairman: Li Minji
4
