2023 was the first year to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and started a new chapter for the Chinese modernization drive. The Central Economic Work Conference held in the year charted the course and provided the fundamental guidelines for economic work. The Central Financial Work Conference in the year drew a grand blueprint for stepping up the drive to build China into a financial powerhouse. In the past year, Hua Xia Bank unswervingly followed the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics, kept in mind the political and people-oriented nature of financial work, better coordinated effective upgrading in quality with reasonable expansion in quantity and better harmonized development with security. We took solid steps on the path of high-quality development despite all the difficulties and challenges, and delivered good results in the year that showed stable progress and sound momentum. The total assets stood at RMB4,254.766 billion, an increase of 9.09% over the end of the previous year. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was RMB26.363 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.30%. The Company was named a domestic systemically important bank in China for the third consecutive year, ranked among the world's top 50 banks for two years in a row, and took the 46th spot among global banks by tier- 1 capital.

All that we harvested in 2023 were from our unremitting

efforts to deliver.

Our original aspiration to serve the real economy has become further entrenched. With an in-depth understanding of the

relationship between functionality and profitability of financial services, the Company continued to provide higher-quality financial services for major strategies, key areas and weaker links, and allocated more financial resources for promoting sci-tech innovation, advanced manufacturing, green development and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. We implemented the "Thousand, Hundred, Ten" program, securing steady growth in medium - and long-term loans to manufacturing and loans to strategic emerging industries. The balance of green loans increased by 9.00%, and the share of green loans continued to increase. The balance of "two no-less-than" MSE loans increased by 8.77%. The personal pension-related financial service system was comprehensively upgraded, with the financing customers and business activity growing rapidly in the elderly care industry. The full-stack industrial digital finance achieved innovative development and the digital financing business was fast-tracked.

We were more confident in fortifying the line of defense for financial security. With an in-depth understanding of

positive interaction between high-quality development and high-level security, the Company took the prevention and control of risks as the eternal theme of financial work, further enhanced the awareness of potential dangers, strengthened the philosophy of risk management and properly handled the relationship between power and responsibility, speed and stability as well as prevention and elimination. We continued to deepen the reform of the comprehensive risk management system, established and improved the risk appetite transmission mechanism and optimized the credit policy and strategy system. By improving the efficiency of professional approval management, centrally disposing of outstanding risks, refining the internal control and compliance management mechanism, stepping up risk management in key areas, accelerating the digital transition of risk control, promoting steady improvements in risk management, we have further enhanced the resilience of high-quality development. Allowance to NPLs was 160.06%, up 0.18 percentage points over the end of the previous year. The ratio of special mention loans and non-performing loans was down 0.04 percentage points and 0.08 percentage points, respectively. The ratio of loans overdue for more than 90 days to NPLs was 86.45%, which met the regulatory requirement.