Changes in Company's Certifying Accountant.
(1)
Previous Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
(i)
On July 10, 2023, Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") terminated its independent registered public accounting firm, TPS Thayer, LLC ("TPS Thayer") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.
(ii)
The report of TPS Thayer on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), changes in stockholders' equity (deficit), and cash flows for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.
(iii)
The decision to change the independent registered public accounting firm was recommended and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company.
(iv)
During the Company's most recent fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and through July 10, 2023, the date of dismissal, (a) there were no disagreements with TPS Thayer on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of TPS Thayer, would have caused it to make reference thereto in its reports on the financial statements for such years and (b) there were no "reportable events" as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.
(2)
New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
On July 10, 2023, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company ratified the appointment of HTL CPA'S and Business Advisors LLC ("HTL") as its new independent registered public accounting firm to audit and review the Company's financial statements. During the two most recent fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 and any subsequent interim periods through the date hereof prior to the engagement of HTL, neither the Company, nor someone on its behalf, has consulted HTL regarding:
(i)
either: the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and either a written report was provided to the Company or oral advice was provided that the new independent registered public accounting firm concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or
(ii)
any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement as defined in paragraph 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K or a reportable event as described in paragraph 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.
