Recently, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) announced the results of the special evaluation for the "Double Hundred Enterprises" and "Sci-Tech Reform Enterprises" for 2023. Huagong Tech Industry Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Huagong Tech") was awarded the highest level of "Benchmark" in the "Sci-Tech Reform Enterprises" category by SASAC.

The "Sci-Tech Reform Action" is a special action for state-owned enterprise reform organized by the State Council's Leading Group for State-owned Enterprise Reform. It aims to support and guide state-owned sci-tech enterprises to integrate deep market-oriented reforms with the enhancement of independent innovation capabilities, creating models of reform and pioneers of independent innovation among state-owned sci-tech enterprises. The assessment cycle for the "Sci-Tech Reform Action" is once a year, with five levels: benchmark, excellent, good, qualified, and unqualified, and evaluates the overall effectiveness of central enterprises.

Since its establishment, Huagong Tech has adhered to the business philosophy of "consolidating the foundation of the enterprise through product management, expanding the enterprise scale through capital management, and unwaveringly pursuing internationalization." The company has carried out cultural, management, and mechanism reforms. In 2023, the company met the requirements of the "Sci-Tech Reform Action," continuously optimized its corporate governance structure, and focused on building group combat capabilities. It emphasized core competency cultivation, optimized its innovation system, promoted the construction of the Central Research Institute with a focus on "high precision and cutting-edge," vigorously recruited talent, and enhanced innovation capabilities. It strengthened the functions of its investment platform, showcased new achievements in reinforcing, supplementing, and extending the industrial chain, actively integrated into overseas markets, and expanded its global network. Over the past year, the company led the industry in achieving full localization of core components for three-dimensional five-axis laser cutting machines and semiconductor laser cutting machines, launched the industry's first self-developed silicon photonic chip-compatible 1.6T silicon photonic module with thin-film lithium niobate modulators and quantum dot lasers, three-dimensional five-axis laser processing special intelligent equipment, laser spiral spot welding intelligent equipment, high-speed magnetic levitation intelligent equipment for lithium batteries, laser processing intelligent production lines for optical waveguide glass wafers, and dual-side intelligent control welding robots for hydrogen electrolyzer plates, continuously injecting "invisible strength" of Huagong Tech into new industrialization construction.

Looking ahead, Huagong Tech will continue to resonate with the national and industrial development, strengthening the mutual support and promotion between mechanism reform and technological innovation. It will enhance independent efforts in key core technologies, support regional economic development through industrial base construction and capacity release, implement major national strategic deployments, continuously leverage the roles of industrial technology strategic alliances and industrial investment funds, drive integration and innovation in the upstream and downstream industrial chain, improve the layout of overseas branches, establish regional research centers and manufacturing bases, and fully play the demonstrative and leading role of "Sci-Tech Reform" enterprises. It will coordinate industry needs and corporate capabilities, actively open up new industrial tracks, continuously enhance value creation capabilities, and contribute to technological progress and economic development.