Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Huaku Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2548   TW0002548005

HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2548)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-11
90.00 TWD   -0.33%
04:05aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of Huaku Da`an Tower project construction contract with the related party
PU
02:35aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute 2021 dividends.
PU
02:35aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (additional matters)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huaku Development : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of Huaku Da`an Tower project construction contract with the related party

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:56:01
Subject 
 Announced that the board of directors of Huaku
approved the signing of Huaku Da`an Tower project
construction contract with the related party
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract: self-built
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/13
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Pinshing
  Construction Co., Ltd., subsidiary.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
  It is proposed to sign a contract for the construction decoration
  project of Huaku Da`an Tower project with Pinshing Construction for no
  more than NT$524,773,263
  The estimated investment in the construction project of the whole case
  is within the total amount of NT$1,345,000,000
  Start and end dates of the contract: not yet officially signed (the
  contract for the construction: basic engineering to elevator and kitchen
  equipment has been signed)
  Restrictive covenants and other important terms and conditions: none
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion: NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser: NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser: NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: build a residential building for
  sale
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: none
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
  yes
11.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/04/13
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: 2022/04/13
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: no or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: yes
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA: none
17.Name of the CPA firm: NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified: none

Disclaimer

Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
04:05aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of..
PU
02:35aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute 2021 dividends.
PU
02:35aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual G..
PU
03/29HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute..
PU
03/29HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the re-appointment of the Chairman, on behalf of major..
PU
03/29HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of full re-election of directors, on behalf of majorsubsi..
PU
03/14Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/02HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : The company sold part of the houses and parking spaces of Huaku Nation..
PU
02/14HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Explain the report on the B04 page of the Commercial Times on February..
PU
01/19HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 547 M 465 M 465 M
Net income 2021 2 920 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2021 15 124 M 519 M 519 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 897 M 855 M 855 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 90,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jung Chang Chung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chia Sheng Hung General Manager
Jo Mei Liu Director
Hsiu Chin Yao Head-Administrative & Assistant Manager
Meng Han Chuang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-1.53%855
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.38.95%35 823
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.22%34 555
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.55%34 486
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.76%32 368
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.72%32 255