Huaku Development : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of Huaku Da`an Tower project construction contract with the related party
04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/04/13
Time of announcement
15:56:01
Subject
Announced that the board of directors of Huaku
approved the signing of Huaku Da`an Tower project
construction contract with the related party
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract: self-built
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/13
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Pinshing
Construction Co., Ltd., subsidiary.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
It is proposed to sign a contract for the construction decoration
project of Huaku Da`an Tower project with Pinshing Construction for no
more than NT$524,773,263
The estimated investment in the construction project of the whole case
is within the total amount of NT$1,345,000,000
Start and end dates of the contract: not yet officially signed (the
contract for the construction: basic engineering to elevator and kitchen
equipment has been signed)
Restrictive covenants and other important terms and conditions: none
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion: NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser: NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser: NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: build a residential building for
sale
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: none
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
yes
11.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/04/13
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: 2022/04/13
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: no or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: yes
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA: none
17.Name of the CPA firm: NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified: none
Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.