Huaku Development : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of Huaku Da`an Tower project construction contract with the related party

Statement

1.Type of contract: self-built 2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/13 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: Pinshing Construction Co., Ltd., subsidiary. 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: It is proposed to sign a contract for the construction decoration project of Huaku Da`an Tower project with Pinshing Construction for no more than NT$524,773,263 The estimated investment in the construction project of the whole case is within the total amount of NT$1,345,000,000 Start and end dates of the contract: not yet officially signed (the contract for the construction: basic engineering to elevator and kitchen equipment has been signed) Restrictive covenants and other important terms and conditions: none 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion: NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser: NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser: NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: build a residential building for sale 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: none 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: yes 11.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/04/13 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee: 2022/04/13 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price: no or NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: yes 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA: none 17.Name of the CPA firm: NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified: none