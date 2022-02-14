Huaku Development : Explain the report on the B04 page of the Commercial Times on February 12, 2022
02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Time of announcement
15:57:24
Subject
Explain the report on the B04 page of the
Commercial Times on February 12, 2022
Date of events
2022/02/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/02/14
2.Company name: Huaku
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"): The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times
6.Content of the report: Huaku's performance in the first half of the year
hit NT$10 billion, and its annual revenue will challenge NT$20 billion.
It is estimated by media good faith. The revenue is subject to the
company's financial reports (audited) and MOPs announcements. It is hereby
explained
7.Cause of occurrence: Estimated by media
8.Countermeasures: Please refer to the content announced by the company on
the MOPs.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.