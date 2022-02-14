Huaku Development : Explain the report on the B04 page of the Commercial Times on February 12, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/02/14 2.Company name: Huaku 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"): The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA 5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times 6.Content of the report: Huaku's performance in the first half of the year hit NT$10 billion, and its annual revenue will challenge NT$20 billion. It is estimated by media good faith. The revenue is subject to the company's financial reports (audited) and MOPs announcements. It is hereby explained 7.Cause of occurrence: Estimated by media 8.Countermeasures: Please refer to the content announced by the company on the MOPs. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None