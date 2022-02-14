Log in
    2548   TW0002548005

HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2548)
Huaku Development : Explain the report on the B04 page of the Commercial Times on February 12, 2022

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 15:57:24
Subject 
 Explain the report on the B04 page of the
Commercial Times on February 12, 2022
Date of events 2022/02/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/02/14
2.Company name: Huaku
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"): The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage: NA
5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times
6.Content of the report: Huaku's performance in the first half of the year
  hit NT$10 billion, and its annual revenue will challenge NT$20 billion.
  It is estimated by media good faith. The revenue is subject to the
  company's financial reports (audited) and MOPs announcements. It is hereby
  explained
7.Cause of occurrence: Estimated by media
8.Countermeasures: Please refer to the content announced by the company on
  the MOPs.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
