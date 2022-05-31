Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Huaku Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2548   TW0002548005

HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2548)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
94.40 TWD   +1.51%
02:30aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
PU
05/20HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement the ex-dividend record date on behalf of subsidiary Pin Shing Construction Co., Ltd.
PU
05/05Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huaku Development : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:06:49
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
regular shareholders meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
  Acknowledgment of the 2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table : Acknowledge
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Amendment to Articles of Incorporation : Acknowledge
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
  Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and Financial
  Statements : Acknowledge
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (I)Amendment to Rules for Shareholders' Meeting: Acknowledge
 (II)Amendment to Procedures for the Acquisition or
     Disposal of Assets:Acknowledge
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
02:30aHUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeti..
PU
05/20HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement the ex-dividend record date on behalf of subsidiary Pin S..
PU
05/05Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/04Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Approves the Signing of Huaku Greenside Mansion Project Con..
CI
05/04Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Announces the Signing of Huaku Central Landmark Project Con..
CI
04/13HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announced that the board of directors of Huaku approved the signing of..
PU
04/13HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute 2021 dividends.
PU
04/13HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual G..
PU
03/29HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute..
PU
03/29HUAKU DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of full re-election of directors, on behalf of majorsubsi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 547 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2021 2 920 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 15 124 M 522 M 522 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 115 M 901 M 901 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Huaku Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 94,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jung Chang Chung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chia Sheng Hung General Manager
Jo Mei Liu Director
Wen Shan Liao General Manager-Engineering
Hsiu Chin Yao Head-Administrative Department & Assistant VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.3.28%901
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.43%35 773
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 069
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.31%29 922
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.47%29 143