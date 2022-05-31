Huaku Development : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acknowledgment of the 2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table : Acknowledge 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Amendment to Articles of Incorporation : Acknowledge 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements : Acknowledge 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (I)Amendment to Rules for Shareholders' Meeting: Acknowledge (II)Amendment to Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets:Acknowledge 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None