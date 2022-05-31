Huaku Development : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders meeting.
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:06:49
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
regular shareholders meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table : Acknowledge
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Amendment to Articles of Incorporation : Acknowledge
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and Financial
Statements : Acknowledge
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(I)Amendment to Rules for Shareholders' Meeting: Acknowledge
(II)Amendment to Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets:Acknowledge
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
