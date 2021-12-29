Huaku Development : Supplementary announcement about Huaku obtained the land evaluation results of Xitun District, Taichung City

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land, 10 lots including land No. 95-104, Xingangwei Section, Xitun District, Taichung City 2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2021/12/20~2021/12/20 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Land, 10 lots including land No. 95-104, Xingangwei Section, Xitun District, Taichung City Transaction unit amount: 10,722.12 square meters (approximately 3,243.44 pings) Transaction price per unit: NT$888 thousands/ping Total transaction price: NT$2.88018 billion 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Two nature persons, all not related parties 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): NA 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Terms of delivery or payment: pay by agreement Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: none 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction: price negotiation The reference basis for the decision on price: refer to neighboring housing and land transactions The decision-making unit: chairman authorized by the board of directors 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: 1.Zhan-Mao Real Estate Appraisers Firm, selects the comparative method and cost method to evaluate prices. The final price of this case was determined to be approximately NT$2.90288 billion 2.Cushman & Wakefield, selects the comparative method and land development analysis method to evaluate prices. The final price of this case was determined to be approximately NT$2.91910 billion 11.Name of the professional appraiser: 1.Yang, Che-Hao; 2.Lee, Gen-Yuan 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: 1.(109) Taipei City Appraisal No.000287; 2.(94) Taipei City Appraisal No.000079 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price: no or NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: no or NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA: NA 17.Name of the CPA firm: NA 18.Name of the CPA: NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA 20.Broker and broker's fee: none 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: gain business benefits 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: none 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: no 24.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee: NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party: no 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies: NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations: NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: The two parties signed the separate real estate sales contract and performance bond contract on December 23, 2021