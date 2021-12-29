Log in
Huaku Development : Supplementary announcement about Huaku obtained the land evaluation results of Xitun District, Taichung City

12/29/2021 | 12:07am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/29 Time of announcement 12:54:49
Subject 
 Supplementary announcement about Huaku obtained
the land evaluation results of Xitun District,
Taichung City
Date of events 2021/12/20 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land, 10 lots including land
  No. 95-104, Xingangwei Section, Xitun District, Taichung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2021/12/20~2021/12/20
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
  Land, 10 lots including land No. 95-104, Xingangwei Section, Xitun
  District, Taichung City
  Transaction unit amount: 10,722.12 square meters (approximately 3,243.44
  pings)
  Transaction price per unit: NT$888 thousands/ping
  Total transaction price: NT$2.88018 billion
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): Two nature persons, all not related parties
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
  Terms of delivery or payment: pay by agreement
  Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and
  conditions: none
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
  The manner of deciding on this transaction: price negotiation
  The reference basis for the decision on price: refer to neighboring
  housing and land transactions
  The decision-making unit: chairman authorized by the board of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
  1.Zhan-Mao Real Estate Appraisers Firm, selects the comparative method
  and cost method to evaluate prices. The final price of this case was
  determined to be approximately NT$2.90288 billion
  2.Cushman & Wakefield, selects the comparative method and land
  development analysis method to evaluate prices. The final price of this
  case was determined to be approximately NT$2.91910 billion
11.Name of the professional appraiser: 1.Yang, Che-Hao; 2.Lee, Gen-Yuan
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: 1.(109)
  Taipei City Appraisal No.000287; 2.(94) Taipei City Appraisal No.000079
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: no or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: no or NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: NA
17.Name of the CPA firm: NA
18.Name of the CPA: NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
20.Broker and broker's fee: none
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: gain business
  benefits
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: none
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party: no
24.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: no
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified: The two parties signed
  the separate real estate sales contract and performance bond contract
  on December 23, 2021

Disclaimer

Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
