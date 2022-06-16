Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Huaku Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2548   TW0002548005

HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2548)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
93.00 TWD   -0.75%
Huaku Development : The company sold part of the houses and parking spaces of Huaku National Landmark Building

06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HUAKU DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 16:54:11
Subject 
 The company sold part of the houses and parking
spaces of Huaku National Landmark Building
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
  Subject name: Huaku National Landmark Building
  Located: No.267, 267-4, Jianguo Section, Xinzhuang District, New Taipei
  City
  Building: Part of the houses and parking spaces of Huaku National
  Landmark Building built on the front land
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/16
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
  Transaction unit amount: 12 houses (1,553.36 pings) and 39 parking spaces
  Transaction price per unit: NT$374.7 thousand/ping
  Total transaction price: NT$656 million
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): CASwell Inc., not a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition): Estimated profit margin of disposal is about
  25%-30%
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
  Terms of delivery or payment: Pay by agreement
  Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and
  conditions: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
  The manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation
  The reference basis for the decision on price: Refer to neighboring
  housing and land transactions
  The decision-making unit: The board of directors of the company authorized
  the chairman of the board to handle
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price: Yu Fong Real Estate Appraisers Firm, selects the
  comparative method and income method to evaluate prices. The final price of
  this case was determined to be approximately NT$661.56 million
11.Name of the professional appraiser: Chen, Chih-Hao
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (108)
  Taipei City Appraisal No.000268
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price: No or NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: No or NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA: NA
17.Name of the CPA firm: NA
18.Name of the CPA: NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
20.Broker and broker's fee: None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Gain business
  benefits
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party: No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee: NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party: No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies: NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations: NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Huaku Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
