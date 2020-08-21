Huan Yue Interactive : CHANGE OF WEBSITE ADDRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited

興業合金材料集團有限公司

CHANGE OF WEBSITE ADDRESS

Reference is made to the announcement of Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 July 2020.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that the website address of the Company has been changed from "www.huanyue.com.hk" to "www.xingyealloy.com" with effect from 21 August 2020.

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited

