Huan Yue Interactive : CHANGE OF WEBSITE ADDRESS

(505)
08/21/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited

興業合金材料集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 505)

CHANGE OF WEBSITE ADDRESS

Reference is made to the announcement of Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 July 2020.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that the website address of the Company has been changed from "www.huanyue.com.hk" to "www.xingyealloy.com" with effect from 21 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

Xingye Alloy Materials Group Limited

HU Minglie

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hu Changyuan, Mr. Hu Minglie and Mr. Zhu Wenjun and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chai Chaoming, Dr. Lou Dong and Ms. Lu Hong.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 09:00:03 UTC
