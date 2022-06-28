Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Huaneng Power International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    902   CNE1000006Z4

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(902)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-28 am EDT
3.960 HKD   +4.21%
06:11aHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES - Form 6-K
PU
06/26Huaneng Power International Completes Issuance of 4th Tranche of Mid-Term Notes
MT
06/20China’s State-Owned Firms to Spend Over $1.49 Trillion in 'New Infrastructure'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huaneng Power International : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES - Form 6-K

06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

As resolved at the 2020 annual general meeting of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") held on 22 June 2021, the Company has been given a mandate to issue domestic and/or overseas debt financing instruments after relevant regulatory department approval (including but not limited to domestic debt financing instruments like corporate bonds, enterprise bonds, mid-term notes in the interbank bond markets in the domestic market, and overseas debt financing instruments like offshore RMB-denominated bonds, overseas USD-denominated bonds and bonds denominated in other foreign currencies in the overseas market) (in either one or multiple tranches on rolling basis) with a principal amount of up to RMB80 billion or equivalent within or outside the People's Republic of China within the period from approval obtained at 2020 annual general meeting to the conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting.

The Company has recently completed the issue of the fourth tranche of the Company's mid-term notes for 2022 (transform) (the "Debentures"). The total issuing amount was 300 million with a maturity period of 2 years whereas the unit face value is RMB100 and the interest rate is 2.37%.

Bank of China Limited and Agricultural Bank of China Limited acted as the lead underwriter to form the underwriting syndicate for the Debentures, which were placed through book-building and issued in the domestic bond market among banks. The proceeds from the Debentures will be used to repay loans from financial institutions that were undertaken to finance Huaneng Tianjin Lingang Economic Zone Gas Cogeneration Project.

The relevant documents in respect of the Debentures are posted on China Money and Shanghai Clearing House at websites of www.chinamoney.com.cn and www.shclearing.com, respectively.

- 1 -

The Debentures do not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huang Chaoquan 
Company Secretary

As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are:

Zhao Keyu (Executive Director) Xu Mengzhou (Independent Non-executive Director)
Zhao Ping (Executive Director) Liu Jizhen (Independent Non-executive Director)
Huang Jian (Non-executive Director) Xu Haifeng (Independent Non-executive Director)
Wang Kui (Non-executive Director) Zhang Xianzhi (Independent Non-executive Director)
Lu Fei (Non-executive Director) Xia Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)
Teng Yu (Non-executive Director)
Mi Dabin (Non-executive Director)
Cheng Heng (Non-executive Director)
Li Haifeng (Non-executive Director)
Lin Chong (Non-executive Director)

Beijing, the PRC

25 June 2022

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Huaneng Power International Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
