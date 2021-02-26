Log in
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(902)
Huaneng Power International : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES

02/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 902)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUE OF SUPER SHORT-TERM DEBENTURES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

As resolved at the 2019 annual general meeting of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") held on 16 June 2020, the Company has been given a mandate to issue super short-term debentures (in either one or multiple tranches on rolling basis) with a principal amount of up to RMB30 billion (which means that the outstanding principal balance of the super short-term debentures in issue shall not exceed RMB30 billion at any time within the period as prescribed therein) within the period from approval obtained at 2019 annual general meeting to the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting.

The Company has recently completed the issue of the third tranche of the Company's super short-term debentures for 2021 (the "Debentures"). The total issuing amount was RMB3 billion with a maturity period of 41 days whereas the unit face value is RMB100 and the interest rate is 2.40%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited acts as the lead underwriter to form the underwriting syndicates for the Debentures, which were placed through book-building and issued in the domestic bond market among banks. The proceeds from the Debentures will be used to supplement the working capital of the headquarters of the Company, adjust debts structure and repay bank loans and the debt due.

The relevant documents in respect of the Debentures are posted on China Money and Shanghai Clearing House at websites ofwww.chinamoney.com.cnand www.shclearing.com, respectively.

The Debentures do not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huang Chaoquan Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Zhao Keyu (Executive Director)

Zhao Ping (Executive Director)

Huang Jian (Non-executive Director)

Wang Kui (Non-executive Director)

Lu Fei (Non-executive Director)

Teng Yu (Non-executive Director)

Mi Dabin (Non-executive Director)

Cheng Heng (Non-executive Director)

Li Haifeng (Non-executive Director)

Lin Chong (Non-executive Director)

Beijing, the PRC 27 February 2021

Xu Mengzhou (Independent Non-executive Director)

Liu Jizhen (Independent Non-executive Director)

Xu Haifeng (Independent Non-executive Director)

Zhang Xianzhi (Independent Non-executive Director)

Xia Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Disclaimer

Huaneng Power International Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
