Huaneng Power International : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions set out in the Notice were duly passed by the shareholders at the AGM held on 28 June 2022.

Reference is made to the notice of 2021 annual general meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") dated 13 May 2022 (the "Notice"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Notice.

The Board is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at the Conference Room A102, Huaneng Building, 6 Fuxingmennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on 28 June 2022 and the resolutions set out in the Notice were duly passed by poll by the attending Shareholders and authorised proxies carrying voting rights.

The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company. The Meeting was convened by the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Zhao Keyu (Chairman) presided over the Meeting as the chairman of the Meeting.

8 out of 15 directors of the Company attended the Meeting. Mi Dabin (Director), Cheng Heng (Director), Li Haifeng (Director), Lin Chong (Director), Liu Jizhen (independent non-executive Director), Xu Haifeng (independent non-executive Director) and Xia Qing (independent non- executive Director) were unable to attend the Meeting due to other work reasons; 2 out of 6 of the Supervisors of the Company attended the Meeting; Li Shuqing (Chairman of the Supervisory Committee), Mu Xuan (Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee), Gu Jianguo (Supervisor) and Xia Aidong (Supervisor) were unable to attend the Meeting due to other work reasons. The Company Secretary Huang Chaoquan and other relevant senior management of the Company attended the Meeting.

ATTENDANCE AT THE AGM

As at the record date (i.e. 28 June 2022), there were totally 15,698,093,359 shares of the Company entitled to attend the AGM to vote for or against the resolutions tabled thereat. Details of the shareholders and their proxies who attended the AGM which are set out below:

1. Number of Shareholders and proxies who attended the Meeting (person(s)) 59 Of which: A Shares 53 H Shares 6 2. Total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the Meeting (Share) 9,664,742,420 Of which: A Shares 8,383,230,300 H Shares 1,281,512,120 3. Percentage of the total number of Shares held by Shareholders and proxies who attended the Meeting relative to the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%) 61.566346 Of which: A Shares (%) 53.402857 H Shares (%) 8.163489

According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, no shareholder was required to abstain from voting in connection with the proposals considered at the Meeting. The Company was not aware of any parties indicating their intention to vote against any of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. None of our shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

CONSIDERATION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE AGM

As considered by Shareholders and their respective proxies attending the AGM, relevant resolutions were voted by way of a combination of on-site voting and online voting. The voting results of the AGM are set out as follows:

For Against Abstain Whether or Ordinary Resolutions Type of votes Number % Number % Number % not passed 1.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the working report from

the Board of Directors of the Company for 2021





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,379,098,401

1,250,398,038

9,629,496,439











99.950712

97.572081

99.635314











4,014,565

28,055,602

32,070,167











0.047888

2.189257

0.331826











117,334

3,058,480

3,175,814











0.001400

0.238662

0.032860







Passed



2.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the working report from

the Supervisory Committee of the Company for 2021





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,379,098,401

1,250,847,637

9,629,946,038











99.950712

97.607164

99.639966











4,014,565

27,605,763

31,620,328











0.047888

2.154155

0.327172











117,334

3,058,720

3,176,054











0.001400

0.238681

0.032862







Passed



3.







To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the

Company for 2021





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,378,736,001

1,248,453,836

9,627,189,837











99.946389

97.420369

99.611448











4,377,065

30,003,804

34,380,869











0.052213

2.341281

0.355735











117,234

3,054,480

3,171,714











0.001398

0.238350

0.032817







Passed



4.







To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of the Company for

2021





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,383,202,800

1,280,735,880

9,663,938,680











99.999672

99.939428

99.991684











27,500

625,600

653,100











0.000328

0.048817

0.006757











0

150,640

150,640











0.000000

0.011755

0.001559







Passed



5.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the appointment of the

Company's auditors for 2022





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,383,202,800

1,280,878,400

9,664,081,200











99.999672

99.950549

99.993158











27,500

556,400

583,900











0.000328

0.043418

0.006042











0

77,320

77,320











0.000000

0.006033

0.000800







Passed





For Against Abstain Whether or Special Resolutions Type of votes Number % Number % Number % not passed 6. Proposals regarding the issue of short-term debentures, super short term debentures and debt financing instruments (by way of non-public placement) by the Company 6.01







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the issue of short-term

debentures by the Company





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,379,995,385

1,231,046,847

9,611,042,232











99.961412

96.062053

99.444370











3,234,915

50,213,753

53,448,668











0.038588

3.918320

0.553028











0

251,520

251,520











0.000000

0.019627

0.002602







Passed



6.02







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the issue of super short-

term debentures by the Company





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,379,995,385

1,231,031,447

9,611,026,832











99.961412

96.060851

99.444211











3,234,915

50,233,153

53,468,068











0.038588

3.919834

0.553228











0

247,520

247,520











0.000000

0.019315

0.002561







Passed



6.03







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the issue of debt

financing instruments (by way of non-public placement)





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,379,995,385

1,231,064,527

9,611,059,912











99.961412

96.063432

99.444553











3,234,915

50,248,833

53,483,748











0.038588

3.921058

0.553390











0

198,760

198,760











0.000000

0.015510

0.002057







Passed



7.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the granting of the

general mandate of issue domestic and/or overseas debt financing

instruments



A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,379,995,385

1,231,114,687

9,611,110,072











99.961412

96.067346

99.445072











3,234,915

50,184,633

53,419,548











0.038588

3.916049

0.552726











0

212,800

212,800











0.000000

0.016605

0.002202







Passed





For Against Abstain Whether or Special Resolutions Type of votes Number % Number % Number % not passed 8.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the granting of general mandate to the Board of Directors to issue domestic shares and/or overseas listed foreign shares





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,336,793,588

860,730,391

9,197,523,979











99.446076

67.165217

95.165743











46,436,712

417,257,529

463,694,241











0.553924

32.559780

4.797792











0

3,524,200

3,524,200











0.000000

0.275003

0.036465







Passed





For Against Abstain Whether or Ordinary Resolutions Type of votes Number % Number % Number % not passed 9.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the provision of guarantee by the Company to its subsidiary Diandong Energy





A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders







8,375,840,687

1,148,905,097

9,524,745,784











99.911852

89.694523

98.557622











4,339,013

58,264,934

62,603,947











0.051759

4.548718

0.647797











3,050,600

73,738,830

76,789,430











0.036389

5.756759

0.794581







Passed



10.







To consider and approve the proposal regarding the provision of guarantee by the Company to its subsidiary Diandong Yuwang



A Shareholders

H Shareholders

All Shareholders



8,375,840,687

1,148,953,137

9,524,793,824











99.911852

89.698274

98.558120











4,339,013

58,261,534

62,600,547











0.051759

4.548453

0.647761











3,050,600

73,694,190

76,744,790











0.036389

5.753273

0.794119







Passed





In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, resolutions numbered 1 to 5 (inclusive) and resolutions numbered 9 and 10 are ordinary resolutions and were passed by more than 50% of the total number of shares carrying voting rights held by those who attended the AGM in person or by proxies.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, resolutions numbered 6 to 8 (inclusive) are special resolutions and were passed by two- thirds or more of the total number of shares carrying voting rights held by those who attended the AGM in person or by proxies.

SCRUTINEER

Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the H Share Registrar of the Company (Hong Kong Registrars Limited) was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-takings.

WITNESS OF LAWYERS

The AGM was attended and witnessed by Mr. Bian Hao and Ms. Shi Jinning, lawyers from Haiwen & Partners, who had issued the legal opinion. The witnessing lawyers were of the opinion that: the convening and holding procedures of the AGM of the Company, the eligibility of the persons attending the AGM and the voting procedures for the AGM were in compliance with the stipulations of the relevant laws and the Articles of Association, and that the Meeting was lawful and valid.

By Order of the Board

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huang Chaoquan

Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Zhao Keyu (Executive Director) Director) Xu Mengzhou (Independent Non-executive Director) Zhao Ping (Executive Director) Liu Jizhen (Independent Non-executive Director) Huang Jian (Non-executive Xu Haifeng (Independent Non-executive Director) Wang Kui (Non-executive Director) Zhang Xianzhi (Independent Non-executive Director) Lu Fei (Non-executive Director) Xia Qing (Independent Non-executive Director) Teng Yu (Non-executive Director) Mi Dabin (Non-executive Director) Cheng Heng (Non-executive Director) Li Haifeng (Non-executive Director) Lin Chong (Non-executive Director) Beijing, the PRC 29 June 2022