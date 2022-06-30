Huaneng Power International : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions set out in the Notice were duly passed by the shareholders at the AGM held on 28 June 2022.
Reference is made to the notice of 2021 annual general meeting (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") dated 13 May 2022 (the "Notice"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those used in the Notice.
The Board is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at the Conference Room A102, Huaneng Building, 6 Fuxingmennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on 28 June 2022 and the resolutions set out in the Notice were duly passed by poll by the attending Shareholders and authorised proxies carrying voting rights.
The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company. The Meeting was convened by the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Zhao Keyu (Chairman) presided over the Meeting as the chairman of the Meeting.
8 out of 15 directors of the Company attended the Meeting. Mi Dabin (Director), Cheng Heng (Director), Li Haifeng (Director), Lin Chong (Director), Liu Jizhen (independent non-executive Director), Xu Haifeng (independent non-executive Director) and Xia Qing (independent non- executive Director) were unable to attend the Meeting due to other work reasons; 2 out of 6 of the Supervisors of the Company attended the Meeting; Li Shuqing (Chairman of the Supervisory Committee), Mu Xuan (Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Committee), Gu Jianguo (Supervisor) and Xia Aidong (Supervisor) were unable to attend the Meeting due to other work reasons. The Company Secretary Huang Chaoquan and other relevant senior management of the Company attended the Meeting.
ATTENDANCE AT THE AGM
As at the record date (i.e. 28 June 2022), there were totally 15,698,093,359 shares of the Company entitled to attend the AGM to vote for or against the resolutions tabled thereat. Details of the shareholders and their proxies who attended the AGM which are set out below:
1.
Number of Shareholders and proxies who attended the Meeting (person(s))
59
Of which: A Shares
53
H Shares
6
2.
Total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by Shareholders who attended the Meeting (Share)
9,664,742,420
Of which: A Shares
8,383,230,300
H Shares
1,281,512,120
3.
Percentage of the total number of Shares held by Shareholders and proxies who attended the Meeting relative to the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)
61.566346
Of which: A Shares (%)
53.402857
H Shares (%)
8.163489
According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, no shareholder was required to abstain from voting in connection with the proposals considered at the Meeting. The Company was not aware of any parties indicating their intention to vote against any of the resolutions proposed at the Meeting. None of our shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
CONSIDERATION OF THE RESOLUTIONS AT THE AGM
As considered by Shareholders and their respective proxies attending the AGM, relevant resolutions were voted by way of a combination of on-site voting and online voting. The voting results of the AGM are set out as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Whether or
Ordinary Resolutions
Type of votes
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
not passed
1.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the working report from
the Board of Directors of the Company for 2021
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,379,098,401
1,250,398,038
9,629,496,439
99.950712
97.572081
99.635314
4,014,565
28,055,602
32,070,167
0.047888
2.189257
0.331826
117,334
3,058,480
3,175,814
0.001400
0.238662
0.032860
Passed
2.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the working report from
the Supervisory Committee of the Company for 2021
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,379,098,401
1,250,847,637
9,629,946,038
99.950712
97.607164
99.639966
4,014,565
27,605,763
31,620,328
0.047888
2.154155
0.327172
117,334
3,058,720
3,176,054
0.001400
0.238681
0.032862
Passed
3.
To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the
Company for 2021
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,378,736,001
1,248,453,836
9,627,189,837
99.946389
97.420369
99.611448
4,377,065
30,003,804
34,380,869
0.052213
2.341281
0.355735
117,234
3,054,480
3,171,714
0.001398
0.238350
0.032817
Passed
4.
To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of the Company for
2021
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,383,202,800
1,280,735,880
9,663,938,680
99.999672
99.939428
99.991684
27,500
625,600
653,100
0.000328
0.048817
0.006757
0
150,640
150,640
0.000000
0.011755
0.001559
Passed
5.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the appointment of the
Company's auditors for 2022
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,383,202,800
1,280,878,400
9,664,081,200
99.999672
99.950549
99.993158
27,500
556,400
583,900
0.000328
0.043418
0.006042
0
77,320
77,320
0.000000
0.006033
0.000800
Passed
For
Against
Abstain
Whether or
Special Resolutions
Type of votes
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
not passed
6.
Proposals regarding the issue of short-term debentures, super short term debentures and debt financing instruments (by way of non-public placement) by the Company
6.01
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the issue of short-term
debentures by the Company
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,379,995,385
1,231,046,847
9,611,042,232
99.961412
96.062053
99.444370
3,234,915
50,213,753
53,448,668
0.038588
3.918320
0.553028
0
251,520
251,520
0.000000
0.019627
0.002602
Passed
6.02
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the issue of super short-
term debentures by the Company
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,379,995,385
1,231,031,447
9,611,026,832
99.961412
96.060851
99.444211
3,234,915
50,233,153
53,468,068
0.038588
3.919834
0.553228
0
247,520
247,520
0.000000
0.019315
0.002561
Passed
6.03
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the issue of debt
financing instruments (by way of non-public placement)
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,379,995,385
1,231,064,527
9,611,059,912
99.961412
96.063432
99.444553
3,234,915
50,248,833
53,483,748
0.038588
3.921058
0.553390
0
198,760
198,760
0.000000
0.015510
0.002057
Passed
7.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the granting of the
general mandate of issue domestic and/or overseas debt financing
instruments
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,379,995,385
1,231,114,687
9,611,110,072
99.961412
96.067346
99.445072
3,234,915
50,184,633
53,419,548
0.038588
3.916049
0.552726
0
212,800
212,800
0.000000
0.016605
0.002202
Passed
For
Against
Abstain
Whether or
Special Resolutions
Type of votes
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
not passed
8.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the granting of general mandate to the Board of Directors to issue domestic shares and/or overseas listed foreign shares
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,336,793,588
860,730,391
9,197,523,979
99.446076
67.165217
95.165743
46,436,712
417,257,529
463,694,241
0.553924
32.559780
4.797792
0
3,524,200
3,524,200
0.000000
0.275003
0.036465
Passed
For
Against
Abstain
Whether or
Ordinary Resolutions
Type of votes
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
not passed
9.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the provision of guarantee by the Company to its subsidiary Diandong Energy
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,375,840,687
1,148,905,097
9,524,745,784
99.911852
89.694523
98.557622
4,339,013
58,264,934
62,603,947
0.051759
4.548718
0.647797
3,050,600
73,738,830
76,789,430
0.036389
5.756759
0.794581
Passed
10.
To consider and approve the proposal regarding the provision of guarantee by the Company to its subsidiary Diandong Yuwang
A Shareholders
H Shareholders
All Shareholders
8,375,840,687
1,148,953,137
9,524,793,824
99.911852
89.698274
98.558120
4,339,013
58,261,534
62,600,547
0.051759
4.548453
0.647761
3,050,600
73,694,190
76,744,790
0.036389
5.753273
0.794119
Passed
In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, resolutions numbered 1 to 5 (inclusive) and resolutions numbered 9 and 10 are ordinary resolutions and were passed by more than 50% of the total number of shares carrying voting rights held by those who attended the AGM in person or by proxies.
In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company, resolutions numbered 6 to 8 (inclusive) are special resolutions and were passed by two- thirds or more of the total number of shares carrying voting rights held by those who attended the AGM in person or by proxies.
SCRUTINEER
Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the H Share Registrar of the Company (Hong Kong Registrars Limited) was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-takings.
WITNESS OF LAWYERS
The AGM was attended and witnessed by Mr. Bian Hao and Ms. Shi Jinning, lawyers from Haiwen & Partners, who had issued the legal opinion. The witnessing lawyers were of the opinion that: the convening and holding procedures of the AGM of the Company, the eligibility of the persons attending the AGM and the voting procedures for the AGM were in compliance with the stipulations of the relevant laws and the Articles of Association, and that the Meeting was lawful and valid.
By Order of the Board
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huang Chaoquan
Company Secretary
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:
