Huaneng Power International : Announcement on Convening 2020 Annual Results Conference Call for Global Investors

(Stock Code: 902)

Announcement on Convening

2020 Annual Results Conference Call for Global Investors

I. Theme of the Conference Call Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") has scheduled to disclose its 2020 annual results announcement in the evening of 23 March 2021. In order to facilitate the investors to understand its operating results and financial position in 2020 more comprehensively, the Company has decided to conduct a conference call with the theme on its 2020 annual results for global investors at Beijing Time 16:00 - 17:30 on 24 March 2021 (the "Conference Call"). The Company will focus on its operating results and financial indicators in 2020 during the communication and discussion with the investors on the call. The Company will answer questions that are of the investors' common concern, subject to and to the extent as permitted by the applicable regulatory restrictions on disclosure.

II. Date and time of the Conference Call 24 March 2021 (Wednesday) at 16:00 - 17:30 (Beijing Time)

III. Participants of the Company The participants of the Company on the Conference Call shall include Mr. Zhao Keyu (Chairman), Mr. Zhao Ping (President), Mr. Huang Lixin (Chief Accountant), Mr. Huang Chaoquan (Vice President and Secretary to the Board), Mr. Liu Wei (Chief Engineer), Mr. Chen Shuping (Vice President), Mr. Fu Qiyang (Chief Economist) and the heads of relevant departments and offices.

IV. Participation of investors (i) The Conference Call is coordinated by the Company's financial public relations company,

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited ("Wonderful Sky"). Investors who wish to attend the Conference Call are advised to complete and send the reply slip to Wonderful Sky's email,hpi.invite@wsfg.hk, before Beijing Time 9 a.m. on 22 March 2021

(Monday). The Company will provide the dial-in number for the Conference Call after receiving the reply slip. Please see the attachment of this announcement for the rely receipt.

(ii)

Investors can send the information and questions they concern tohpi.invite@wsfg.hkin advance of the Conference Call before Beijing Time 9 a.m. on 22 March 2021 (Monday), and the Company will answer questions that are of the investors' common concern on the Conference Call.

V. Contacts and consulting methods Contacts: Yang Fan/Lai Yiting (Wonderful Sky Hong Kong), Yang Yan (Wonderful Sky Mainland China) Phone: 852-3641 1332/852-3970 2286 (Wonderful Sky Hong Kong), 86-13043619171 (Wonderful Sky Mainland China） Email:

VI. Other matters

After the Conference Call, relevant audio materials will be available on the websites of the Company (www.hpi.com.cn and www.hpi-ir.com.hk), and investors can visit our websites to access the materials.

By Order of the Board Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huang Chaoquan Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC 19 March 2021

