Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Huaneng Power International, Inc.    902   CNE1000006Z4

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(902)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huaneng Power International : Announcement on Convening 2020 Annual Results Conference Call for Global Investors

03/18/2021 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 902)

Announcement on Convening

2020 Annual Results Conference Call for Global Investors

  • I. Theme of the Conference Call

    Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") has scheduled to disclose its 2020 annual results announcement in the evening of 23 March 2021. In order to facilitate the investors to understand its operating results and financial position in 2020 more comprehensively, the Company has decided to conduct a conference call with the theme on its 2020 annual results for global investors at Beijing Time 16:00 - 17:30 on 24 March 2021 (the "Conference Call"). The Company will focus on its operating results and financial indicators in 2020 during the communication and discussion with the investors on the call. The Company will answer questions that are of the investors' common concern, subject to and to the extent as permitted by the applicable regulatory restrictions on disclosure.

  • II. Date and time of the Conference Call

    24 March 2021 (Wednesday) at 16:00 - 17:30 (Beijing Time)

  • III. Participants of the Company

    The participants of the Company on the Conference Call shall include Mr. Zhao Keyu (Chairman), Mr. Zhao Ping (President), Mr. Huang Lixin (Chief Accountant), Mr. Huang Chaoquan (Vice President and Secretary to the Board), Mr. Liu Wei (Chief Engineer), Mr. Chen Shuping (Vice President), Mr. Fu Qiyang (Chief Economist) and the heads of relevant departments and offices.

  • IV. Participation of investors

    (i) The Conference Call is coordinated by the Company's financial public relations company,

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited ("Wonderful Sky"). Investors who wish to attend the Conference Call are advised to complete and send the reply slip to Wonderful Sky's email,hpi.invite@wsfg.hk, before Beijing Time 9 a.m. on 22 March 2021

(Monday). The Company will provide the dial-in number for the Conference Call after receiving the reply slip. Please see the attachment of this announcement for the rely receipt.

(ii)

Investors can send the information and questions they concern tohpi.invite@wsfg.hkin advance of the Conference Call before Beijing Time 9 a.m. on 22 March 2021 (Monday), and the Company will answer questions that are of the investors' common concern on the Conference Call.

  • V. Contacts and consulting methods

    Contacts:

    Yang Fan/Lai Yiting (Wonderful Sky Hong Kong), Yang Yan (Wonderful Sky Mainland China)

    Phone:

    852-3641 1332/852-3970 2286 (Wonderful Sky Hong Kong), 86-13043619171 (Wonderful Sky Mainland China

    Email:

  • VI. Other matters

hpi.invite@wsfg.hkAfter the Conference Call, relevant audio materials will be available on the websites of the Company (www.hpi.com.cnand www.hpi-ir.com.hk), and investors can visit our websites to access the materials.

By Order of the Board Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huang Chaoquan Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Zhao Keyu (Executive Director)

Zhao Ping (Executive Director)

Huang Jian (Non-executive Director)

Wang Kui (Non-executive Director)

Lu Fei (Non-executive Director)

Teng Yu (Non-executive Director)

Mi Dabin (Non-executive Director)

Cheng Heng (Non-executive Director)

Li Haifeng (Non-executive Director)

Lin Chong (Non-executive Director)

Beijing, the PRC 19 March 2021

Xu Mengzhou (Independent Non-executive Director)

Liu Jizhen (Independent Non-executive Director)

Xu Haifeng (Independent Non-executive Director)

Zhang Xianzhi (Independent Non-executive Director)

Xia Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Attachment: Reply Slip of Huaneng Power International, Inc.

2020 Annual Results Conference Call for Global Investors

Reply Slip

Please complete the reply slip and reply it to us in the following ways before Beijing Time 9 a.m. 22 March 2021 (Monday)

Name:

Title:

Institution Name:

(For non- institutional investor, please specify as "individual

investor")

Telephone:

Email:

The questions you would like the Company to answer in the Conference Call:

1

2 3

(Please tickin the following options as appropriate)

  • Yes, I will attend the Conference Call on 24 March 2021 (Wednesday).

  • No, I will not attend the Conference Call.

  • There will be a colleague attending the Conference Call on my behalf.

Disclaimer

Huaneng Power International Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
06:36aHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement on Convening 2020 Annual Results Con..
PU
03/08MARKET CHATTER : Four Chinese State-Owned Power Companies Raise Over $1 Billion ..
MT
03/01HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Baidu, Huaneng Group Strike MoU to Develop Smart ..
MT
02/28Huaneng Power Raises $463 Million From Selling 41-Day Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
02/26HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Overseas regulatory announcement issue of super s..
PU
02/10MARKET CHATTER : Six Chinese State-Owned Companies Sell $992 Million Carbon-Neut..
MT
02/09MARKET CHATTER : Bank of China Underwrites Country's First Carbon-Neutral Bonds
MT
02/09HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Sells $233 Million of Three-Year Renminbi Bonds i..
MT
02/03HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-..
PU
02/03HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL  : Overseas regulatory announcement issue of super s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 171 B 26 298 M 26 298 M
Net income 2020 6 437 M 991 M 991 M
Net Debt 2020 244 B 37 521 M 37 521 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
Yield 2020 11,4%
Capitalization 57 895 M 8 900 M 8 912 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 58 263
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huaneng Power International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,17 CNY
Last Close Price 2,16 CNY
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ping Zhao General Manager & Executive Director
Li Xin Huang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Ke Yu Zhao Chairman
Shu Qing Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Meng Zhou Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.83%9 149
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT-1.46%12 878
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY2.03%6 946
WINTIME ENERGY CO.,LTD.5.97%4 853
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION-5.84%3 882
BANPU POWER26.49%1 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ