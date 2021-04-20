Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Huaneng Power International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    902   CNE1000006Z4

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(902)
  
Huaneng Power International : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES

04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 902)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

As resolved at the 2019 annual general meeting of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") held on 16 June 2020, the Company has been given a mandate to issue domestic and/or overseas debt financing instruments after relevant regulatory department approval (including but not limited to domestic debt financing instruments like corporate bonds, enterprise bonds, mid-term notes in the interbank bond markets in the domestic market, and overseas debt financing instruments like offshore RMB-denominated bonds, overseas USD denominated bonds and bonds denominated in other foreign currencies in the overseas market) (in either one or multiple tranches on rolling basis) with a principal amount of up to RMB70 billion or equivalent within or outside the People's Republic of China within the period from approval obtained at 2019 annual general meeting to the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting.

The Company has recently completed the issue of the second tranche of the Company's green mid- term notes (carbon neutral bonds) for 2021 (the "Mid-TermNotes"). The issuing amount of the Mid- Term Notes was RMB2.5 billion for a term of 3 years. The unit face value is RMB100 and the issuing interest rate is 3.35%.

The Bank of China Limited and Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. acted as the lead underwriters to form the underwriting syndicate for the Mid-Term Notes, which were placed through book-building and issued in the domestic interbank market. All proceeds from the Mid-Term Notes will be used in the investment of wind power clean energy projects.

The relevant documents in respect of the Mid-Term Notes are posted on China Money and Shanghai Clearing House at websites of www.chinamoney.com.cn and www.shclearing.com, respectively.

The Mid-Term Notes do not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Huaneng Power International, Inc

Huang Chaoquan

Company Secretary

As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are:

Zhao Keyu (Executive Director)

Xu Mengzhou (Independent Non-executive Director)

Zhao Ping (Executive Director)

Liu Jizhen (Independent Non-executive Director)

Huang Jian (Non-executive Director)

Xu Haifeng (Independent Non-executive Director)

Wang Kui (Non-executive Director)

Zhang Xianzhi (Independent Non-executive Director)

Lu Fei (Non-executive Director)

Xia Qing (Independent Non-executive Director)

Teng Yu (Non-executive Director)

Mi Dabin (Non-executive Director)

Cheng Heng (Non-executive Director)

Li Haifeng (Non-executive Director)

Lin Chong (Non-executive Director)

Beijing, the PRC

21 April 2021

Huaneng Power International Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
