Huaneng Power International : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES

ISSUE OF MID-TERM NOTES

As resolved at the 2019 annual general meeting of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company") held on 16 June 2020, the Company has been given a mandate to issue domestic and/or overseas debt financing instruments after relevant regulatory department approval (including but not limited to domestic debt financing instruments like corporate bonds, enterprise bonds, mid-term notes in the interbank bond markets in the domestic market, and overseas debt financing instruments like offshore RMB-denominated bonds, overseas USD denominated bonds and bonds denominated in other foreign currencies in the overseas market) (in either one or multiple tranches on rolling basis) with a principal amount of up to RMB70 billion or equivalent within or outside the People's Republic of China within the period from approval obtained at 2019 annual general meeting to the conclusion of the 2020 annual general meeting.

The Company has recently completed the issue of the second tranche of the Company's green mid- term notes (carbon neutral bonds) for 2021 (the "Mid-TermNotes"). The issuing amount of the Mid- Term Notes was RMB2.5 billion for a term of 3 years. The unit face value is RMB100 and the issuing interest rate is 3.35%.

The Bank of China Limited and Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. acted as the lead underwriters to form the underwriting syndicate for the Mid-Term Notes, which were placed through book-building and issued in the domestic interbank market. All proceeds from the Mid-Term Notes will be used in the investment of wind power clean energy projects.

The relevant documents in respect of the Mid-Term Notes are posted on China Money and Shanghai Clearing House at websites of www.chinamoney.com.cn and www.shclearing.com, respectively.