Huang Hsiang Construction : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend
06/01/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HUANG HSIANG CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
15:25:44
Subject
The Company announced the record date for cash
dividend
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/01
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$6.3 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/20
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/21
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/22
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/26
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/26
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Payment date of cash dividend
distribution on 2022/07/08.
Huang Hsiang Construction Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:41:01 UTC.