  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Huang Hsiang Construction Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2545   TW0002545001

HUANG HSIANG CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION

(2545)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
54.30 TWD   +0.56%
03:42aHUANG HSIANG CONSTRUCTION : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend
PU
05/20HUANG HSIANG CONSTRUCTION : Announcement on behalf of Northlight Construction Ltd., regarding the full re-election of directors and supervisor.
PU
05/20HUANG HSIANG CONSTRUCTION : Announcement on behalf of Northlight Construction Ltd., the Board of Directors elected the Chairperson.
PU
Huang Hsiang Construction : The Company announced the record date for cash dividend

06/01/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HUANG HSIANG CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 15:25:44
Subject 
 The Company announced the record date for cash
dividend
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/01
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$6.3 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/20
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/21
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/22
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/26
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/26
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Payment date of cash dividend
distribution on 2022/07/08.

Disclaimer

Huang Hsiang Construction Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
