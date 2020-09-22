Log in
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(601688)
Huatai Securities : HTSC 2020 Interim Results Presentation

09/22/2020 | 10:30am EDT

2020 Interim Results Presentation

September 2020

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

Agenda

2

Company overview

1

2 Financial overview

2

Business overview

3

2

Development strategy

4

1

Agenda

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

2

Market Environment

In the first half of 2020, the capital market continued to reform and open up despite COVID-19. Trading is active in A-share market with surging margin financing and historic record of securities lending balance. The registration-based reform has propelled growth in direct financing, mutual fund scale recorded historic high and institutionalization of market participants accelerated

Margin financing and securities

Performance of key market indices1

Stock trading volume

lending (MFSL) balance

Shenzhen Composite Index

Hang Seng Index

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

FTSE 100

S&P 500

1,600

Margin financing

Securities lending

Shanghai Composite Index

High: 1,415

12,0001,200

400

1,400

7,000

11,100,000

40

1,200

300

6,000

+50.6%

1,000

10,0001,000

30

5,000

800

+39.6%

9,000900

200

600

20

4,000

+3.5%

8,000800

400

3,000

-5.7%

10020

-7.7%

200

7,000700

2,000

0

6,000600

0

0

01/15

11/15

10/16

09/17

08/18

07/19

06/20

01/19

05/19

09/19

01/20

06/20

01/19

05/19

09/19

01/20

06/20

Northbound trading volume and

Number and offering size of IPOs

proportion

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

# of IPO

64

128

Trading % 7.1%

9.3%

144

8,242

61

4,917

1H19

1H20

1H19

1H20

Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China

Note: 1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index

Margin financing

Securities lending

融资余额

融券余额

Scale of mutual funds (NAV)

(RMBtn)

16.9

13.5

1H191H20

3

Performance Overview

Significant improvement in profitability with expansion of total assets and optimization of revenue structure

Total assets and net assets

(RMBbn)

594

562

126

128

2019

1H20

Total assets

Net assets

ROAA and ROAE 1

ROAA

ROAE

5.0%

3.8%

0.9%

1.1%

1H19

1H20

Source: Company data

Note: 1. ROAA = net profit / average total assets, ROAE = net profit / average net assets

Net profit

(RMBmm)

6,405

4,057

1H191H20

1H20 revenue breakdown

Internationa

Others

4.2%

l business

Wealth

14.1%

manageme

nt

30.3%

Investment

manageme

nt

14.3%

Capital-

based

Institutional

intermediar

services

y services

23.8%

13.3%

4

Business Highlights

Strengthening leadership

Pursuing breakthrough

Ranked #1 in terms of brokerage trading volume of stocks and funds

Ranked #1 by ZhangLe Fortune Path in terms of MAU among PRC securities firms'

apps, MAU exceeded 9.1mm

Ranked #1 in terms of interest income from margin financing and securities lending business1

> RMB3.9tn total client assets

# of clients > 15mm

Ranked #1 in terms of accumulated incremental nominal principle of OTC derivatives2

Ranked #2 in terms of the value and number of CSRC-approved M&A transactions3

Ranked #3 in terms of average monthly balance of actively managed private funds

Source: Company data, CISP of CSRC, SAC, Wind

Note: 1. 1H20 statistics according to Securities Association of China; 2. OTC statistics as of May 2020

AssetMark's platform AUM reached USD63.2bn, with steady growth from 2019

Among the first to be selected for core

businesses pilot qualifications including

pilot regulation on consolidated basis and pilot fund investment advisory services, etc.

3. 1H20 statistics; 4. Ranking based on Asset Management Association of China's 2Q20 ranking on monthly average AUM of private funds

5

Agenda

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

6

Continuous Improvement in Profitability and Operational Efficiency

Total revenue

(RMBmm)

18,972

14,728

1H19

1H20

Earnings per share

(RMB)

0.71

0.49

1H19

1H20

Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS)

Cost-to-income ratio

71.9%

69.1%

1H19

1H20

Operating profit and net profit

(RMBmm)

6,405

5,858

4,138 4,057

1H19

1H20

Operating profit

Net profit

7

Robust Growth across All Business Lines

Wealth management revenue

(RMBmm)

+13.0%8,265

7,315

1H19

1H20

Investment management revenue

(RMBmm)

2,717

+41.1%

1,926

1H19

1H20

Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS)

Institutional services revenue

(RMBmm)

+45.2%

4,520

3,113

1H19

1H20

International business revenue

(RMBmm)

2,666

+45.3%

1,835

1H19

1H20

8

Achieved Steady Assets Growth and Continuous Optimization of Assets Structure

Steady assets growth

(RMBmm)

594,164

562,181

154,092

25.9%

Cash assets

139,569

24.8%

Credit assets

73,685

13.1%

82,910

14.0%

286,751

51.0%

291,082

49.0%

Financial assets

Others

62,176

11.1%

66,080

11.1%

2019

1H20

Rapid growth in margin financing while stock pledged lending balance remained low

82,910

73,685

Margin financing

94.5%

69,006

93.6%

78,312

Stock pledged

repo1

4,679

6.4%

4,598

5.5%

2019

1H20

Stable financial assets with a modest decline in share of bond assets

291,082

286,751

Other financial

85,472

100,886

assets

Bond

201,279

70.2%

190,196

65.3%

2019

1H20

Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS)

Note: 1. Calculated after deduction of impairment losses

9

Slight Decline in Financial Leverage and Strong Liquidity

Increase in customer funds and slight decrease in

interest-bearing liabilities

Strong liquidity

(RMBmm)

125,655

128,293

235%

150%

144%

Net assets

100%

Current ratio

Net stable

2019

1H20

Liquidity coverage

ratio

funding ratio

436,526

465,871

Optimizing structure of interest-bearing liabilities

Customer funds

89,822

20.6%

118,805

25.5%

Interest-bearing

238,698

54.7%

213,406

45.8%

liabilities

108,006

24.7%

133,661

28.7%

Other liabilities

2019

1H20

238,698

213,406

Current

63,512

41,236

liabilities

Repurchase

95,470

44.7%

109,719

46.0%

agreement (Repo)

Long-term

65,467

76,700

liabilities

2019

1H20

Bond issuance

  • On February 12, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of USD Bond, with total amounts of USD400mm and floating coupon rate
  • On March 26, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB8bn and coupon rate of 2.99%
  • On April 29, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.5bn and coupon rate of 2.90%
  • On May 21, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.0bn and coupon rate of 3.20%
  • On June 18, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB2.3bn and coupon rate of 2.58%
  • On June 18, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.2bn and coupon rate of 3.10%

10

Agenda

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

11

Established a Headquarter-driven, Onshore and Offshore Integrated Wealth Management Platform

ZhangLe Fortune Path

Integrated Operation

ZhangLe Global

A wealth management platform

9,110k

Monthly active users (MAU)1

Ranked No.1 amongst Apps developed by securities companies in terms of average MAU

connecting global markets and serving global Chinese

1,135k

53,563k

New accounts opened

Aggregate downloads

on mobile

and usages

Investment Advisor's

Cloud Platform

4,748

MAU2

Customer insights

Targeted services

Curated plans

Process management

Securities Lending Path

  • The first open online securities lending platform in the industry
  • Creating a new digital operating model in the securities lending industry

Professional Wealth Management Team

Integrated Platform

Optimization of Offli

ne Branches

Empowerment

Professional + Intelligent networks

2,414 Investment advisors to build a multi-layered,

Offline branches

Intelligent branches

high-quality and professional team

243 Securities branches

42 Futures branches

Create a financial advisory business system centered

Branches located in economically

on asset allocation services

70%

developed area

3 intelligent branches, 1 wealth management branch, with

Source: Company data, Analysys source

more to come

Note: 1. MAU as of June 2020; 2. MAU as of June 2020

12

Established a Headquarter-driven, Onshore and Offshore Integrated Wealth Management Platform (Cont'd)

Driven by advanced platform, brokerage trading volume maintained No. 1 position, customer base and customer assets significantly expanded. Sales of financial products and balance of margin financing and securities lending surged with continuous unleashing of WM platform's advantages and systematic synergies

Number of brokerage and wealth management customers

Stock and fund trading volume

and size of customer assets

(RMBtn)

(Thousands)

(RMBtn)

Ranking

1

1

1

16,000

15,057

10

15,000

13,936

8

14,000

20.6

6

13,000

12,780

3.92

14.3

14.6

3.35

4

12,000

2.46

11,000

2

10,000

0

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2018

2019

1H20

2019

1H20

Number of customers

Customer assets size

Financial products sales volume1

Capital-based intermediary business size

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

Number of

5,456

5,533

5,691

financial

113

products for sale

98

105

38

36

374

300

54

264

67

77

44

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2019

1H20

Source: Company data

Margin financing and securities lending

Stock pledged repo

Note: 1. Tiantianfa is not included in the value of financial products distributed and the number of financial products for sales

13

Developed Best-in-class Competitive Advantages for Investment Banking Business

Maintained steady development and industry leadership by grasping opportunities from the rise of New Economy and the introduction of registration-based reform, focusing on technology innovation and real economy, deepening engagement with quality customers, enhancing cross-border collaborations, and seizing business opportunities from GDR, homecoming of overseas-listed Chinese stocks and offshore listing

Industry-leading position in terms of the number of accepted and approved IPOs on STAR Market

12%

Huatai United Securities sponsored 9 out

of 74 companies approved by the Listing Committee of STAR Market in 1H20

2 34 STAR Market IPOs accepted by SSE, ranking No.2 in the industry

Industry-leading by M&A transaction value1

RMBbn)

Ranking

1

1

2

Number of

15

14

8

transactions

110128

48

2018

2019

1H20

No.3 in terms of equity underwriting volume2

Debt underwriting volume and number ranking 3

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

Ranking

3

3

3

Ranking

8

7

6

Number of

39

49

33

Number of

432

1,086

836

transactions

transactions

139

132

336

204

230

74

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2019

1H20

Source: Company information, Wind

Note: 1. Value and number of M&A transactions based on CSRC

  1. Equity underwriting includes IPO, follow-on offering, rights issue, preferred shares, convertible bond and exchangeable bond
  2. Debt underwriting includes local government bond, policy financial bond, non-policy financial bond, enterprise bond, corporate bond, medium term notes, commercial paper, private placement notes (PPN), foreign issuer bond, government-backed bond, asset-backed securities, convertible bond, exchangeable bond and bonds of other types

14

Developed Best-in-class Competitive Advantages for Investment Banking Business (Cont'd)

Empowered corporate development by leading investment banking capabilities and facilitate innovative landmark transactions through seizing policy and market opportunities with foresight. Supported corporate financing for COVID-19 relief and demonstrated social responsibilities

IPO

Embrace capital

market reforms and

The most profitable biopharma

A global leading integrated

A leader in FPC testing The most efficient registration since

The first power

support technology

IPO on SZSE since 2019

smart PV solution provider

sector

the implementation of registration-

battery stock on the

innovation

based reform

STAR Market

Refinancing

Support clients to be better and stronger

M&A

Close complex and innovative transactions

Raised RMB12,782mm

Raised RMB11,619mm

The first exchangeable bond

Highest price premium

The largest private placement in

The largest equity financing in Jiangsu

offering across markets in

among >RMB2bn refinancing

1H20

in 2020

2020

in 2020

The first acquisition with

RMB100bn+ company in

The first debt-to-equity swap

Deal size RMB17,028mm

RMB14,504mm

newly offered shares

chip industry

via share placement by a The largest approved reorganization

The largest M&A deal in

registered on the STAR

7 working days from

private holding company

and listing in 1H20

hazardous waste services

Market

acceptance to approval

industry in A share

Debt

financing

Support real

The first publicly offered

The first COVID-19 relief

Huatai-Zheshang Phase 1 ABS Specialized Plan

The first onshore non-FI

The first corporate

economy

COVID-19 relief securitized

ABN product by a private

The first special situation ABS by local AMCs in China

climate bond

bond by funds

product

company

Source: Company information

15

Developed Platform-based Systematic Capabilities for Institutional Services and Improved Integrated Financial Services

Scale of fund custody and administration business improved continuously, mutual fund trading volume further increased; investment and trading relied on platform-based systematic capabilities to further upgrade and transform in order to secure more pricing power and better trading capabilities and further diversify profit model

Institutional Investor Services

Investment and Trading Business

Platform-based systematic capabilities

Scale of fund under custody and administration services1

(RMBbn)

156

160

131

73

71

2018

2019

1H20

Custody

Administration

Boost trading volume

Secure pricing power

Enhance product conversion

Rank No.22 in terms of bond settlement volume

Industry-leading market- making volume of exchange- traded options

Rank No.13 in terms of incremental nominal principal of OTC

Mutual Funds trading volume

(RMBbn)

672

445

469

2018

2019

1H20

Platform-driven business innovation

Credit analysis

Flash trading

management

platform

Provide professional services to credit

Flash low-latency trading services

investment research including credit

for quantitative and algorithmic

risk assessment, alerting and pricing

based trading

Application

Platform

Note: 1. The size of fund administration services excludes that of AM subsidiaries; 2. Statistics from Wind Info; 3. Statistics from Securities Association of China, as of May 2020

16

Maintained Leadership in Investment Management Business with Enhanced Active Management Capabilities

By leveraging extensive customer base and full coverage of the business chain, created a diversified product portfolio to address differentiated customer demands; maintained industry leadership with significant expansion in share of active management business and substantial growth in private equity investments

AUM of securities firm asset management

Number and value of private equity investments

(RMBbn)

(RMB100mm)

Ranking

3

3

4

Number of

59

40

20

by AUM1

investments

26

783

24

726

718

19

81

112

101

583

444

432

113

147

150

0

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2019

1H20

Collective AM

Targeted AM

Special scheme AM

Mutual fund

Fund size (RMB100mm)

AUM of affiliated mutual funds

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

132

709

623

108

563

98

369

299

266

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2019

1H20

Mutual funds

Other funds

Source: Company information, Wind

Note: 1. 1H20 ranking based on Asset Management Association of China's 2Q20 ranking on monthly average AUM of private funds

17

Improvement in Competitiveness and Influence of International Business

International business deepens cross-border collaborations and platform advantages. HK subsidiary fully integrated the group's entire business chain system to provide a full range of cross-border comprehensive financial services for domestic and foreign customers; AssetMark grasped the core business highlights, and the scale of assets under management and operating performance grew steadily; Huatai Securities (USA) continued to expand its business

Improving performance

Completed 8 IPOs in 1H20, including listing of Peijia and Kintor on the Main Board of HKEx and secondary listing of NetEase and JD.com in Hong Kong; conducted business in "full circulation" of the domestic shares of H-share companies

  • In 1H20, Huatai International ranked #3 among all Chinese securities companies in HK in both underwriting number and value1 of IPOs

Huatai International led CPIC's GDR listing by leveraging

integrated collaborations between onshore and offshore

IB businesses, further solidified Huatai's leadership in serving

Chinese companies for GDR listing

Institutional business: Actively promoted new account opening, engaged top-tier clients, deepened client classification, provided customized solutions for different types of clients

Renowned global long funds

Global quant funds and hedge funds

Top-tier Chinese overseas/cross-border

Top-class Hong Kong funds

institutions

213 new cash/stock accounts opened in 1H20, up by 350% YoY

Officially launched ZhangLe Global 2.0

  • WM platform for worldwide Chinese investors

Awards

2019 Annual Award by Global renowned private debt market magazine "PDI"

  • Best Private Debt Institutional Investor in Asia Pacific

Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition: "Financial Institution Awards 2020"

  • Corporate Finance Excellence Awards
  • Risk Management Excellence Awards

AUM (USDmm)

Market share

3

3

6.5%4

ranking

8,400+

Market share 11.0%2

11.0%3

Financial advisors

2.6%

63,229

10.4%5

61,608

179,000+

Investor households

20191H20

Enhanced Huatai Securities (USA) platform with active business development

  • Launched institutional sales and trading businesses
  • Continuous promotion of IB business
  • Continuous optimization of cross-border collaboration mechanism between US business and onshore/Hong Kong businesses

Note: 1.HKEx, Dealogicdeals that raised>USD50mm; 2. As of the end of 3Q2019; 3. As of the end of 2019; 4. Growth compared with the end of 2019; 5. Growth compared with the end of 2019

18

Business Development Empowered by Open Platform and Digitalization Mindset

Focused on wealth management and institutional services to build a strong digital middle office, consolidated secure and efficient infrastructure, and created an advanced client-oriented digital financial services platform, thereby empowering quality development of all businesses

Leading wealth

Wealth management

Institutional services

management

and

institutional

services terminals

Zhangle

Zhangle

Fortune Path

Global

Provide first-class investment

Wealth management platform

and trading experience for

for worldwide Chinese

domestic retail customers

investors to invest globally

Xing Zhi

Comprehensive platform providing exclusive digital financial services for institutional clients

Securities

Lending Path

The first open online securities lending platform

Investment Advisors'

Investment

Cloud Platform

Banking

Intelligent

AORTA

IB Cloud

digital middle

One-stop cloud

Integrated, full-cycle

office

platform for financial

digital investment

advisors

banking service platform

Investment

Customer

Data

Research

Relationship

Management

CRM

Data Middle

Platform

Provide professional

Detailed customer

Full-link, automated and

profiling enables better

credit research

intelligent data management

customer relationship and

services

service system

business efficiency

Secure and

Enterprise-grade risk

Industry-leading hybrid cloud

Active and responsive information

management platform for

structure to secure business stability

security product to help monitor

efficient

Risk

risk monitoring, alerting

and continuous delivery

the data security and defend

infrastructure

and prevention

Cloud

Security external threat

management

19

Continued to Build an Integrated and Digitalized Risk Management System

Adhere to the risk management concept of full staff, coverage and penetration, and build an integrated risk management system onshore and offshore based on technology empowerment with the idea of centralization, professionalism and integration; By seizing the opportunity of being selected for the pilot program of consolidation supervision, benchmark first-class risk management standard, continue to improve risk management capabilities and support company's international development

Risk

Strengthen ex-ante assessment, in-process monitoring and warning, and post-ante handling of risks associated with key businesses and segments to make risk management strategies and measures more professional, forward-looking and proactive and effectively prevent and control substantive business risks

prevention

Continue to construct an effective integrated risk management platform, build digitized risk management process into the entire business chain, establish a risk management platform driven by data analytics, and facilitate model transformation and efficiency improvement in risk control through technology empowerment

Digitalization

Continue to optimize the structure and process of the comprehensive risk management system by

benchmarking with top-class risk management practice and complying with higher standard to support global

System

development, and deepen professional risk management to fully cover all the business processes

development

Risk coverage ratio

Capital leverage ratio

Liquidity coverage ratio

Net stable funding ratio

281.9%

258.1%

265.9%

100%

2018

2019

1H20

24.6%

27.6%

648.3%

141.0%

144.2%

18.5%

460.6%

139.0%

234.9%

8%

100%

100%

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2019

1H20

2018

2019

1H20

Source: Company data

Note: 1. Red dotted lines represent regulatory requirement

20

Agenda

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

21

Development Strategy for 2020

Investment

banking

Integration

Cross LOB

Collaborations

Wealth

management

High-quality assets

Client resources

Financial products

Project resources

Institutional

services

Open

Platform-based

Mutual

Empowerment

Investment

management

Two Focuses

#1 To further promote the tech-empowered"two-pronged" development strategy for wealth management and institutional services and to

propel new growth areas through platform-based approach

#2 To develop a client-centric integrated service system, expand the client base and client ecosystem and develop best-in-class investment

banking franchise

22

Disclaimer

This document is not for public dissemination and is for the exclusive use and information only of the persons to whom it is addressed and their advisers in connection with HTSC (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC, (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, hereinafter referred to as the "Group"). It is being made available by the Company to a limited number of recipients. The contents of this document have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the United States, Canadian, PRC or Japanese securities laws or the laws of any such other jurisdictions. By accepting this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

This document has not been independently verified and is not intended to form, and nothing contained herein shall form, the basis of any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever. It does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which the making of such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction or would not otherwise be in compliance with the laws and regulations of such jurisdiction.

This document does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all the information that a recipient may need in order to evaluate the Group. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given and, so far as is permitted by law and except in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person (for the avoidance of doubt, including but not limited to, the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives or advisers of any of the foregoing), with respect to the accuracy, reliability, correctness, fairness or completeness of this document or its contents or any oral or written communication in connection with the contents contained in this document. This document may contain statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs and expectations about the future as of the respective dates indicated herein. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and factors beyond the Company's control and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this document. None of the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives or advisers of any of the foregoing shall have any liability in respect of the use of, or reliance upon, the information contained herein by you or any person to whom the information herein is disclosed. In all cases, interested parties should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Group and the data contained in this document. Only those representations and warranties contained in a definitive agreement shall have any legal effect.

In furnishing this document, the Company and its advisers undertake no obligation to provide any additional information or to update this document or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent. This document does not create an obligation on the Company to consider any offer. The provision of the information contained herein shall not be or be taken as any form of commitment on the Company, or on you to proceed with the proposed placing or offering of shares in the Company.

You acknowledge and represent to the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives and advisers of any of the foregoing that you are a professional investor, have the knowledge, experience and capability to conduct your own assessment of the Company and its securities and that you have and will conduct your own investigation with respect to the Company and its securities and have obtained or will obtain your own independent advice relating to the investment in the securities of the Company.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the laws of any state of the

United States. This document does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States and is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). The securities of the Company will not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the Company's securities in the United States. By accepting this document, you are deemed to represent to the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, offices, partners, employees, agents, representatives or advisers that you are, and any customers you represent are persons outside the United States for the purpose of Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act.

The receipt of this document by any recipient is not to be taken as constituting the receipt of investment advice or an establishment of customer or client relationship.

23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC
