Huatai Securities : HTSC 2020 Interim Results Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Interim Results Presentation September 2020 (A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC) Agenda 2 Company overview 1 2 Financial overview 2 Business overview 3 2 Development strategy 4 1 Agenda Company overview Financial overview Business overview Development strategy 2 Market Environment In the first half of 2020, the capital market continued to reform and open up despite COVID-19. Trading is active in A-share market with surging margin financing and historic record of securities lending balance. The registration-based reform has propelled growth in direct financing, mutual fund scale recorded historic high and institutionalization of market participants accelerated Margin financing and securities Performance of key market indices1 Stock trading volume lending (MFSL) balance Shenzhen Composite Index Hang Seng Index (RMBbn) (RMBbn) FTSE 100 S&P 500 1,600 Margin financing Securities lending Shanghai Composite Index High: 1,415 12,0001,200 400 1,400 7,000 11,100,000 40 1,200 300 6,000 +50.6% 1,000 10,0001,000 30 5,000 800 +39.6% 9,000900 200 600 20 4,000 +3.5% 8,000800 400 3,000 -5.7% 10020 -7.7% 200 7,000700 2,000 0 6,000600 0 0 01/15 11/15 10/16 09/17 08/18 07/19 06/20 01/19 05/19 09/19 01/20 06/20 01/19 05/19 09/19 01/20 06/20 Northbound trading volume and Number and offering size of IPOs proportion (RMBbn) (RMBbn) # of IPO 64 128 Trading % 7.1% 9.3% 144 8,242 61 4,917 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China Note: 1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index Margin financing Securities lending 融资余额 融券余额 Scale of mutual funds (NAV) (RMBtn) 16.9 13.5 1H191H20 3 Performance Overview Significant improvement in profitability with expansion of total assets and optimization of revenue structure Total assets and net assets (RMBbn) 594 562 126 128 2019 1H20 Total assets Net assets ROAA and ROAE 1 ROAA ROAE 5.0% 3.8% 0.9% 1.1% 1H19 1H20 Source: Company data Note: 1. ROAA = net profit / average total assets, ROAE = net profit / average net assets Net profit (RMBmm) 6,405 4,057 1H191H20 1H20 revenue breakdown Internationa Others 4.2% l business Wealth 14.1% manageme nt 30.3% Investment manageme nt 14.3% Capital- based Institutional intermediar services y services 23.8% 13.3% 4 Business Highlights Strengthening leadership Pursuing breakthrough Ranked #1 in terms of brokerage trading volume of stocks and funds Ranked #1 by ZhangLe Fortune Path in terms of MAU among PRC securities firms' apps, MAU exceeded 9.1mm Ranked #1 in terms of interest income from margin financing and securities lending business1 > RMB3.9tn total client assets # of clients > 15mm Ranked #1 in terms of accumulated incremental nominal principle of OTC derivatives2 Ranked #2 in terms of the value and number of CSRC-approved M&A transactions3 Ranked #3 in terms of average monthly balance of actively managed private funds Source: Company data, CISP of CSRC, SAC, Wind Note: 1. 1H20 statistics according to Securities Association of China; 2. OTC statistics as of May 2020 AssetMark's platform AUM reached USD63.2bn, with steady growth from 2019 Among the first to be selected for core businesses pilot qualifications including pilot regulation on consolidated basis and pilot fund investment advisory services, etc. 3. 1H20 statistics; 4. Ranking based on Asset Management Association of China's 2Q20 ranking on monthly average AUM of private funds 5 Agenda Company overview Financial overview Business overview Development strategy 6 Continuous Improvement in Profitability and Operational Efficiency Total revenue (RMBmm) 18,972 14,728 1H19 1H20 Earnings per share (RMB) 0.71 0.49 1H19 1H20 Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS) Cost-to-income ratio 71.9% 69.1% 1H19 1H20 Operating profit and net profit (RMBmm) 6,405 5,858 4,138 4,057 1H19 1H20 Operating profit Net profit 7 Robust Growth across All Business Lines Wealth management revenue (RMBmm) +13.0%8,265 7,315 1H19 1H20 Investment management revenue (RMBmm) 2,717 +41.1% 1,926 1H19 1H20 Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS) Institutional services revenue (RMBmm) +45.2% 4,520 3,113 1H19 1H20 International business revenue (RMBmm) 2,666 +45.3% 1,835 1H19 1H20 8 Achieved Steady Assets Growth and Continuous Optimization of Assets Structure Steady assets growth (RMBmm) 594,164 562,181 154,092 25.9% Cash assets 139,569 24.8% Credit assets 73,685 13.1% 82,910 14.0% 286,751 51.0% 291,082 49.0% Financial assets Others 62,176 11.1% 66,080 11.1% 2019 1H20 Rapid growth in margin financing while stock pledged lending balance remained low 82,910 73,685 Margin financing 94.5% 69,006 93.6% 78,312 Stock pledged repo1 4,679 6.4% 4,598 5.5% 2019 1H20 Stable financial assets with a modest decline in share of bond assets 291,082 286,751 Other financial 85,472 100,886 assets Bond 201,279 70.2% 190,196 65.3% 2019 1H20 Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS) Note: 1. Calculated after deduction of impairment losses 9 Slight Decline in Financial Leverage and Strong Liquidity Increase in customer funds and slight decrease in interest-bearing liabilities Strong liquidity (RMBmm) 125,655 128,293 235% 150% 144% Net assets 100% Current ratio Net stable 2019 1H20 Liquidity coverage ratio funding ratio 436,526 465,871 Optimizing structure of interest-bearing liabilities Customer funds 89,822 20.6% 118,805 25.5% Interest-bearing 238,698 54.7% 213,406 45.8% liabilities 108,006 24.7% 133,661 28.7% Other liabilities 2019 1H20 238,698 213,406 Current 63,512 41,236 liabilities Repurchase 95,470 44.7% 109,719 46.0% agreement (Repo) Long-term 65,467 76,700 liabilities 2019 1H20 Bond issuance On February 12, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of USD Bond, with total amounts of USD400mm and floating coupon rate

On March 26, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB8bn and coupon rate of 2.99%

On April 29, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.5bn and coupon rate of 2.90%

On May 21, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.0bn and coupon rate of 3.20%

On June 18, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB2.3bn and coupon rate of 2.58%

On June 18, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.2bn and coupon rate of 3.10% 10 Agenda Company overview Financial overview Business overview Development strategy 11 Established a Headquarter-driven, Onshore and Offshore Integrated Wealth Management Platform ZhangLe Fortune Path Integrated Operation ZhangLe Global A wealth management platform 9,110k Monthly active users (MAU)1 Ranked No.1 amongst Apps developed by securities companies in terms of average MAU connecting global markets and serving global Chinese 1,135k 53,563k New accounts opened Aggregate downloads on mobile and usages Investment Advisor's Cloud Platform 4,748 MAU2  Customer insights  Targeted services  Curated plans  Process management Securities Lending Path The first open online securities lending platform in the industry

Creating a new digital operating model in the securities lending industry Professional Wealth Management Team Integrated Platform Optimization of Offli ne Branches Empowerment Professional + Intelligent networks  2,414 Investment advisors to build a multi-layered,  Offline branches  Intelligent branches high-quality and professional team 243 Securities branches 42 Futures branches  Create a financial advisory business system centered Branches located in economically on asset allocation services ～70% developed area 3 intelligent branches, 1 wealth management branch, with Source: Company data, Analysys source more to come Note: 1. MAU as of June 2020; 2. MAU as of June 2020 12 Established a Headquarter-driven, Onshore and Offshore Integrated Wealth Management Platform (Cont'd) Driven by advanced platform, brokerage trading volume maintained No. 1 position, customer base and customer assets significantly expanded. Sales of financial products and balance of margin financing and securities lending surged with continuous unleashing of WM platform's advantages and systematic synergies Number of brokerage and wealth management customers Stock and fund trading volume and size of customer assets (RMBtn) (Thousands) (RMBtn) Ranking 1 1 1 16,000 15,057 10 15,000 13,936 8 14,000 20.6 6 13,000 12,780 3.92 14.3 14.6 3.35 4 12,000 2.46 11,000 2 10,000 0 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2018 2019 1H20 2019 1H20 Number of customers Customer assets size Financial products sales volume1 Capital-based intermediary business size (RMBbn) (RMBbn) Number of 5,456 5,533 5,691 financial 113 products for sale 98 105 38 36 374 300 54 264 67 77 44 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2019 1H20 Source: Company data Margin financing and securities lending Stock pledged repo Note: 1. Tiantianfa is not included in the value of financial products distributed and the number of financial products for sales 13 Developed Best-in-class Competitive Advantages for Investment Banking Business Maintained steady development and industry leadership by grasping opportunities from the rise of New Economy and the introduction of registration-based reform, focusing on technology innovation and real economy, deepening engagement with quality customers, enhancing cross-border collaborations, and seizing business opportunities from GDR, homecoming of overseas-listed Chinese stocks and offshore listing Industry-leading position in terms of the number of accepted and approved IPOs on STAR Market 12% Huatai United Securities sponsored 9 out of 74 companies approved by the Listing Committee of STAR Market in 1H20 2 34 STAR Market IPOs accepted by SSE, ranking No.2 in the industry Industry-leading by M&A transaction value1 （RMBbn) Ranking 1 1 2 Number of 15 14 8 transactions 110128 48 2018 2019 1H20 No.3 in terms of equity underwriting volume2 Debt underwriting volume and number ranking 3 (RMBbn) (RMBbn) Ranking 3 3 3 Ranking 8 7 6 Number of 39 49 33 Number of 432 1,086 836 transactions transactions 139 132 336 204 230 74 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2019 1H20 Source: Company information, Wind Note: 1. Value and number of M&A transactions based on CSRC Equity underwriting includes IPO, follow-on offering, rights issue, preferred shares, convertible bond and exchangeable bond Debt underwriting includes local government bond, policy financial bond, non-policy financial bond, enterprise bond, corporate bond, medium term notes, commercial paper, private placement notes (PPN), foreign issuer bond, government-backed bond, asset-backed securities, convertible bond, exchangeable bond and bonds of other types 14 Developed Best-in-class Competitive Advantages for Investment Banking Business (Cont'd) Empowered corporate development by leading investment banking capabilities and facilitate innovative landmark transactions through seizing policy and market opportunities with foresight. Supported corporate financing for COVID-19 relief and demonstrated social responsibilities IPO Embrace capital market reforms and The most profitable biopharma A global leading integrated A leader in FPC testing The most efficient registration since The first power support technology IPO on SZSE since 2019 smart PV solution provider sector the implementation of registration- battery stock on the innovation based reform STAR Market Refinancing Support clients to be better and stronger M&A Close complex and innovative transactions Raised RMB12,782mm Raised RMB11,619mm The first exchangeable bond Highest price premium The largest private placement in The largest equity financing in Jiangsu offering across markets in among >RMB2bn refinancing 1H20 in 2020 2020 in 2020 The first acquisition with RMB100bn+ company in The first debt-to-equity swap Deal size RMB17,028mm RMB14,504mm newly offered shares chip industry via share placement by a The largest approved reorganization The largest M&A deal in registered on the STAR 7 working days from private holding company and listing in 1H20 hazardous waste services Market acceptance to approval industry in A share Debt financing Support real The first publicly offered The first COVID-19 relief Huatai-Zheshang Phase 1 ABS Specialized Plan The first onshore non-FI The first corporate economy COVID-19 relief securitized ABN product by a private The first special situation ABS by local AMCs in China climate bond bond by funds product company Source: Company information 15 Developed Platform-based Systematic Capabilities for Institutional Services and Improved Integrated Financial Services Scale of fund custody and administration business improved continuously, mutual fund trading volume further increased; investment and trading relied on platform-based systematic capabilities to further upgrade and transform in order to secure more pricing power and better trading capabilities and further diversify profit model Institutional Investor Services Investment and Trading Business Platform-based systematic capabilities Scale of fund under custody and administration services1 (RMBbn) 156 160 131 73 71 2018 2019 1H20 Custody Administration Boost trading volume Secure pricing power Enhance product conversion Rank No.22 in terms of bond settlement volume Industry-leading market- making volume of exchange- traded options Rank No.13 in terms of incremental nominal principal of OTC Mutual Funds trading volume (RMBbn) 672 445 469 2018 2019 1H20 Platform-driven business innovation Credit analysis Flash trading management platform Provide professional services to credit Flash low-latency trading services investment research including credit for quantitative and algorithmic risk assessment, alerting and pricing based trading Application Platform Note: 1. The size of fund administration services excludes that of AM subsidiaries; 2. Statistics from Wind Info; 3. Statistics from Securities Association of China, as of May 2020 16 Maintained Leadership in Investment Management Business with Enhanced Active Management Capabilities By leveraging extensive customer base and full coverage of the business chain, created a diversified product portfolio to address differentiated customer demands; maintained industry leadership with significant expansion in share of active management business and substantial growth in private equity investments AUM of securities firm asset management Number and value of private equity investments (RMBbn) (RMB100mm) Ranking 3 3 4 Number of 59 40 20 by AUM1 investments 26 783 24 726 718 19 81 112 101 583 444 432 113 147 150 0 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2019 1H20 Collective AM Targeted AM Special scheme AM Mutual fund Fund size (RMB100mm) AUM of affiliated mutual funds (RMBbn) (RMBbn) 132 709 623 108 563 98 369 299 266 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2019 1H20 Mutual funds Other funds Source: Company information, Wind Note: 1. 1H20 ranking based on Asset Management Association of China's 2Q20 ranking on monthly average AUM of private funds 17 Improvement in Competitiveness and Influence of International Business International business deepens cross-border collaborations and platform advantages. HK subsidiary fully integrated the group's entire business chain system to provide a full range of cross-border comprehensive financial services for domestic and foreign customers; AssetMark grasped the core business highlights, and the scale of assets under management and operating performance grew steadily; Huatai Securities (USA) continued to expand its business Improving performance Completed 8 IPOs in 1H20, including listing of Peijia and Kintor on the Main Board of HKEx and secondary listing of NetEase and JD.com in Hong Kong; conducted business in "full circulation" of the domestic shares of H-share companies In 1H20, Huatai International ranked #3 among all Chinese securities companies in HK in both underwriting number and value 1 of IPOs Huatai International led CPIC's GDR listing by leveraging integrated collaborations between onshore and offshore IB businesses, further solidified Huatai's leadership in serving Chinese companies for GDR listing Institutional business: Actively promoted new account opening, engaged top-tier clients, deepened client classification, provided customized solutions for different types of clients • Renowned global long funds • Global quant funds and hedge funds • Top-tier Chinese overseas/cross-border • Top-class Hong Kong funds institutions 213 new cash/stock accounts opened in 1H20, up by 350% YoY Officially launched ZhangLe Global 2.0 WM platform for worldwide Chinese investors Awards 2019 Annual Award by Global renowned private debt market magazine "PDI" Best Private Debt Institutional Investor in Asia Pacific Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition: "Financial Institution Awards 2020" Corporate Finance Excellence Awards

Risk Management Excellence Awards AUM (USDmm) Market share 3 3 6.5%4 ranking 8,400+ Market share 11.0%2 11.0%3 Financial advisors 2.6% 63,229 10.4%5 61,608 179,000+ Investor households 20191H20 Enhanced Huatai Securities (USA) platform with active business development Launched institutional sales and trading businesses

institutional sales and trading businesses Continuous promotion of IB business

Continuous optimization of cross-border collaboration mechanism between US business and onshore/Hong Kong businesses Note: 1.HKEx, Dealogic，deals that raised>USD50mm; 2. As of the end of 3Q2019; 3. As of the end of 2019; 4. Growth compared with the end of 2019; 5. Growth compared with the end of 2019 18 Business Development Empowered by Open Platform and Digitalization Mindset Focused on wealth management and institutional services to build a strong digital middle office, consolidated secure and efficient infrastructure, and created an advanced client-oriented digital financial services platform, thereby empowering quality development of all businesses Leading wealth Wealth management Institutional services management and institutional services terminals Zhangle Zhangle Fortune Path Global Provide first-class investment Wealth management platform and trading experience for for worldwide Chinese domestic retail customers investors to invest globally Xing Zhi Comprehensive platform providing exclusive digital financial services for institutional clients Securities Lending Path The first open online securities lending platform Investment Advisors' Investment Cloud Platform Banking Intelligent AORTA IB Cloud digital middle One-stop cloud Integrated, full-cycle office platform for financial digital investment advisors banking service platform Investment Customer Data Research Relationship Management CRM Data Middle Platform Provide professional Detailed customer Full-link, automated and profiling enables better credit research intelligent data management customer relationship and services service system business efficiency Secure and Enterprise-grade risk Industry-leading hybrid cloud Active and responsive information management platform for structure to secure business stability security product to help monitor efficient Risk risk monitoring, alerting and continuous delivery the data security and defend infrastructure and prevention Cloud Security external threat management 19 Continued to Build an Integrated and Digitalized Risk Management System Adhere to the risk management concept of full staff, coverage and penetration, and build an integrated risk management system onshore and offshore based on technology empowerment with the idea of centralization, professionalism and integration; By seizing the opportunity of being selected for the pilot program of consolidation supervision, benchmark first-class risk management standard, continue to improve risk management capabilities and support company's international development Risk Strengthen ex-ante assessment, in-process monitoring and warning, and post-ante handling of risks associated with key businesses and segments to make risk management strategies and measures more professional, forward-looking and proactive and effectively prevent and control substantive business risks prevention Continue to construct an effective integrated risk management platform, build digitized risk management process into the entire business chain, establish a risk management platform driven by data analytics, and facilitate model transformation and efficiency improvement in risk control through technology empowerment Digitalization Continue to optimize the structure and process of the comprehensive risk management system by benchmarking with top-class risk management practice and complying with higher standard to support global System development, and deepen professional risk management to fully cover all the business processes development Risk coverage ratio Capital leverage ratio Liquidity coverage ratio Net stable funding ratio 281.9% 258.1% 265.9% 100% 2018 2019 1H20 24.6% 27.6% 648.3% 141.0% 144.2% 18.5% 460.6% 139.0% 234.9% 8% 100% 100% 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2019 1H20 2018 2019 1H20 Source: Company data Note: 1. 