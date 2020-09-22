Huatai Securities : HTSC 2020 Interim Results Presentation

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)
Agenda
2
Company overview
1
2 Financial overview
2
Business overview
3
2
Development strategy
4
1
Agenda
Company overview
Financial overview
Business overview
Development strategy
2
Market Environment
In the first half of 2020, the capital market continued to reform and open up despite COVID-19. Trading is active in A-share market with surging margin financing and historic record of securities lending balance. The registration-based reform has propelled growth in direct financing, mutual fund scale recorded historic high and institutionalization of market participants accelerated
Margin financing and securities
Performance of key market indices1
Stock trading volume
lending (MFSL) balance
Shenzhen Composite Index
Hang Seng Index
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
FTSE 100
S&P 500
1,600
Margin financing
Securities lending
Shanghai Composite Index
High: 1,415
12,0001,200
400
1,400
7,000
11,100,000
40
1,200
300
6,000
+50.6%
1,000
10,0001,000
30
5,000
800
+39.6%
9,000900
200
600
20
4,000
+3.5%
8,000800
400
3,000
-5.7%
10020
-7.7%
200
7,000700
2,000
0
6,000600
0
0
01/15
11/15
10/16
09/17
08/18
07/19
06/20
01/19
05/19
09/19
01/20
06/20
01/19
05/19
09/19
01/20
06/20
Northbound trading volume and
Number and offering size of IPOs
proportion
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
# of IPO
64
128
Trading % 7.1%
9.3%
144
8,242
61
4,917
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China
Note: 1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index
Margin financing
Securities lending
融资余额
融券余额
Scale of mutual funds (NAV)
(RMBtn)
16.9
13.5
1H191H20
3
Performance Overview
Significant improvement in profitability with expansion of total assets and optimization of revenue structure
Total assets and net assets
(RMBbn)
594
562
126
128
2019
1H20
Total assets
Net assets
ROAA and ROAE 1
ROAA
ROAE
5.0%
3.8%
0.9%
1.1%
1H19
1H20
Source: Company data
Note: 1. ROAA = net profit / average total assets, ROAE = net profit / average net assets
Net profit
(RMBmm)
6,405
4,057
1H191H20
1H20 revenue breakdown
Internationa
Others
4.2%
l business
Wealth
14.1%
manageme
nt
30.3%
Investment
manageme
nt
14.3%
Capital-
based
Institutional
intermediar
services
y services
23.8%
13.3%
4
Business Highlights
Strengthening leadership
Pursuing breakthrough
Ranked #1 in terms of brokerage trading volume of stocks and funds
Ranked #1 by ZhangLe Fortune Path in terms of MAU among PRC securities firms'
apps, MAU exceeded 9.1mm
Ranked #1 in terms of interest income from margin financing and securities lending business1
> RMB3.9tn total client assets
# of clients > 15mm
Ranked #1 in terms of accumulated incremental nominal principle of OTC derivatives2
Ranked #2 in terms of the value and number of CSRC-approved M&A transactions3
Ranked #3 in terms of average monthly balance of actively managed private funds
Source: Company data, CISP of CSRC, SAC, Wind
Note: 1. 1H20 statistics according to Securities Association of China; 2. OTC statistics as of May 2020
AssetMark's platform AUM reached USD63.2bn, with steady growth from 2019
Among the first to be selected for core
businesses pilot qualifications including
pilot regulation on consolidated basis and pilot fund investment advisory services, etc.
3. 1H20 statistics; 4. Ranking based on Asset Management Association of China's 2Q20 ranking on monthly average AUM of private funds
5
Agenda
Company overview
Financial overview
Business overview
Development strategy
6
Continuous Improvement in Profitability and Operational Efficiency
Total revenue
(RMBmm)
18,972
14,728
1H19
1H20
Earnings per share
(RMB)
0.71
0.49
1H19
1H20
Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS)
Cost-to-income ratio
71.9%
69.1%
1H19
1H20
Operating profit and net profit
(RMBmm)
6,405
5,858
4,138 4,057
1H19
1H20
Operating profit
Net profit
7
Robust Growth across All Business Lines
Wealth management revenue
(RMBmm)
+13.0%8,265
7,315
1H19
1H20
Investment management revenue
(RMBmm)
2,717
+41.1%
1,926
1H19
1H20
Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS)
Institutional services revenue
(RMBmm)
+45.2%
4,520
3,113
1H19
1H20
International business revenue
(RMBmm)
2,666
+45.3%
1,835
1H19
1H20
8
Achieved Steady Assets Growth and Continuous Optimization of Assets Structure
Steady assets growth
(RMBmm)
594,164
562,181
154,092
25.9%
Cash assets
139,569
24.8%
Credit assets
73,685
13.1%
82,910
14.0%
286,751
51.0%
291,082
49.0%
Financial assets
Others
62,176
11.1%
66,080
11.1%
2019
1H20
Rapid growth in margin financing while stock pledged lending balance remained low
82,910
73,685
Margin financing
94.5%
69,006
93.6%
78,312
Stock pledged
repo1
4,679
6.4%
4,598
5.5%
2019
1H20
Stable financial assets with a modest decline in share of bond assets
291,082
286,751
Other financial
85,472
100,886
assets
Bond
201,279
70.2%
190,196
65.3%
2019
1H20
Source: Company data, financial report (IFRS)
Note: 1. Calculated after deduction of impairment losses
9
Slight Decline in Financial Leverage and Strong Liquidity
Increase in customer funds and slight decrease in
interest-bearing liabilities
Strong liquidity
(RMBmm)
125,655
128,293
235%
150%
144%
Net assets
100%
Current ratio
Net stable
2019
1H20
Liquidity coverage
ratio
funding ratio
436,526
465,871
Optimizing structure of interest-bearing liabilities
Customer funds
89,822
20.6%
118,805
25.5%
Interest-bearing
238,698
54.7%
213,406
45.8%
liabilities
108,006
24.7%
133,661
28.7%
Other liabilities
2019
1H20
238,698
213,406
Current
63,512
41,236
liabilities
Repurchase
95,470
44.7%
109,719
46.0%
agreement (Repo)
Long-term
65,467
76,700
liabilities
2019
1H20
Bond issuance
On February 12, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of USD Bond, with total amounts of USD400mm and floating coupon rate
On March 26, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB8bn and coupon rate of 2.99%
On April 29, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.5bn and coupon rate of 2.90%
On May 21, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.0bn and coupon rate of 3.20%
On June 18, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB2.3bn and coupon rate of 2.58%
On June 18, 2020, the Company successfully issued one tranche of Corporate Bond, with total amounts of RMB3.2bn and coupon rate of 3.10%
10
Agenda
Company overview
Financial overview
Business overview
Development strategy
11
Established a Headquarter-driven, Onshore and Offshore Integrated Wealth Management Platform
ZhangLe Fortune Path
Integrated Operation
ZhangLe Global
A wealth management platform
9,110k
Monthly active users (MAU)1
Ranked No.1 amongst Apps developed by securities companies in terms of average MAU
connecting global markets and serving global Chinese
1,135k
53,563k
New accounts opened
Aggregate downloads
on mobile
and usages
Investment Advisor's
Cloud Platform
4,748
MAU2
Customer insights
Targeted services
Curated plans
Process management
Securities Lending Path
The first open online securities lending platform in the industry
Creating a new digital operating model in the securities lending industry
Professional Wealth Management Team
Integrated Platform
Optimization of Offli
ne Branches
Empowerment
Professional + Intelligent networks
2,414 Investment advisors to build a multi-layered,
Offline branches
Intelligent branches
high-quality and professional team
243 Securities branches
42 Futures branches
Create a financial advisory business system centered
Branches located in economically
on asset allocation services
～70%
developed area
3 intelligent branches, 1 wealth management branch, with
Source: Company data, Analysys source
more to come
Note: 1. MAU as of June 2020; 2. MAU as of June 2020
12
Established a Headquarter-driven, Onshore and Offshore Integrated Wealth Management Platform (Cont'd)
Driven by advanced platform, brokerage trading volume maintained No. 1 position, customer base and customer assets significantly expanded. Sales of financial products and balance of margin financing and securities lending surged with continuous unleashing of WM platform's advantages and systematic synergies
Number of brokerage and wealth management customers
Stock and fund trading volume
and size of customer assets
(RMBtn)
(Thousands)
(RMBtn)
Ranking
1
1
1
16,000
15,057
10
15,000
13,936
8
14,000
20.6
6
13,000
12,780
3.92
14.3
14.6
3.35
4
12,000
2.46
11,000
2
10,000
0
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2018
2019
1H20
2019
1H20
Number of customers
Customer assets size
Financial products sales volume1
Capital-based intermediary business size
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
Number of
5,456
5,533
5,691
financial
113
products for sale
98
105
38
36
374
300
54
264
67
77
44
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2019
1H20
Source: Company data
Margin financing and securities lending
Stock pledged repo
Note: 1. Tiantianfa is not included in the value of financial products distributed and the number of financial products for sales
13
Developed Best-in-class Competitive Advantages for Investment Banking Business
Maintained steady development and industry leadership by grasping opportunities from the rise of New Economy and the introduction of registration-based reform, focusing on technology innovation and real economy, deepening engagement with quality customers, enhancing cross-border collaborations, and seizing business opportunities from GDR, homecoming of overseas-listed Chinese stocks and offshore listing
Industry-leading position in terms of the number of accepted and approved IPOs on STAR Market
12%
Huatai United Securities sponsored 9 out
of 74 companies approved by the Listing Committee of STAR Market in 1H20
2 34 STAR Market IPOs accepted by SSE, ranking No.2 in the industry
Industry-leading by M&A transaction value1
（RMBbn)
Ranking
1
1
2
Number of
15
14
8
transactions
110128
48
2018
2019
1H20
No.3 in terms of equity underwriting volume2
Debt underwriting volume and number ranking 3
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
Ranking
3
3
3
Ranking
8
7
6
Number of
39
49
33
Number of
432
1,086
836
transactions
transactions
139
132
336
204
230
74
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2019
1H20
Source: Company information, Wind
Note: 1. Value and number of M&A transactions based on CSRC
Equity underwriting includes IPO, follow-on offering, rights issue, preferred shares, convertible bond and exchangeable bond
Debt underwriting includes local government bond, policy financial bond, non-policy financial bond, enterprise bond, corporate bond, medium term notes, commercial paper, private placement notes (PPN), foreign issuer bond, government-backed bond, asset-backed securities, convertible bond, exchangeable bond and bonds of other types
14
Developed Best-in-class Competitive Advantages for Investment Banking Business (Cont'd)
Empowered corporate development by leading investment banking capabilities and facilitate innovative landmark transactions through seizing policy and market opportunities with foresight. Supported corporate financing for COVID-19 relief and demonstrated social responsibilities
IPO
Embrace capital
market reforms and
The most profitable biopharma
A global leading integrated
A leader in FPC testing The most efficient registration since
The first power
support technology
IPO on SZSE since 2019
smart PV solution provider
sector
the implementation of registration-
battery stock on the
innovation
based reform
STAR Market
Refinancing
Support clients to be better and stronger
M&A
Close complex and innovative transactions
Raised RMB12,782mm
Raised RMB11,619mm
The first exchangeable bond
Highest price premium
The largest private placement in
The largest equity financing in Jiangsu
offering across markets in
among >RMB2bn refinancing
1H20
in 2020
2020
in 2020
The first acquisition with
RMB100bn+ company in
The first debt-to-equity swap
Deal size RMB17,028mm
RMB14,504mm
newly offered shares
chip industry
via share placement by a The largest approved reorganization
The largest M&A deal in
registered on the STAR
7 working days from
private holding company
and listing in 1H20
hazardous waste services
Market
acceptance to approval
industry in A share
Debt
financing
Support real
The first publicly offered
The first COVID-19 relief
Huatai-Zheshang Phase 1 ABS Specialized Plan
The first onshore non-FI
The first corporate
economy
COVID-19 relief securitized
ABN product by a private
The first special situation ABS by local AMCs in China
climate bond
bond by funds
product
company
Source: Company information
15
Developed Platform-based Systematic Capabilities for Institutional Services and Improved Integrated Financial Services
Scale of fund custody and administration business improved continuously, mutual fund trading volume further increased; investment and trading relied on platform-based systematic capabilities to further upgrade and transform in order to secure more pricing power and better trading capabilities and further diversify profit model
Institutional Investor Services
Investment and Trading Business
Platform-based systematic capabilities
Scale of fund under custody and administration services1
(RMBbn)
156
160
131
73
71
2018
2019
1H20
Custody
Administration
Boost trading volume
Secure pricing power
Enhance product conversion
Rank No.22 in terms of bond settlement volume
Industry-leading market- making volume of exchange- traded options
Rank No.13 in terms of incremental nominal principal of OTC
Mutual Funds trading volume
(RMBbn)
672
445
469
2018
2019
1H20
Platform-driven business innovation
Credit analysis
Flash trading
management
platform
Provide professional services to credit
Flash low-latency trading services
investment research including credit
for quantitative and algorithmic
risk assessment, alerting and pricing
based trading
Application
Platform
Note: 1. The size of fund administration services excludes that of AM subsidiaries; 2. Statistics from Wind Info; 3. Statistics from Securities Association of China, as of May 2020
16
Maintained Leadership in Investment Management Business with Enhanced Active Management Capabilities
By leveraging extensive customer base and full coverage of the business chain, created a diversified product portfolio to address differentiated customer demands; maintained industry leadership with significant expansion in share of active management business and substantial growth in private equity investments
AUM of securities firm asset management
Number and value of private equity investments
(RMBbn)
(RMB100mm)
Ranking
3
3
4
Number of
59
40
20
by AUM1
investments
26
783
24
726
718
19
81
112
101
583
444
432
113
147
150
0
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2019
1H20
Collective AM
Targeted AM
Special scheme AM
Mutual fund
Fund size (RMB100mm)
AUM of affiliated mutual funds
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
132
709
623
108
563
98
369
299
266
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2019
1H20
Mutual funds
Other funds
Source: Company information, Wind
Note: 1. 1H20 ranking based on Asset Management Association of China's 2Q20 ranking on monthly average AUM of private funds
17
Improvement in Competitiveness and Influence of International Business
International business deepens cross-border collaborations and platform advantages. HK subsidiary fully integrated the group's entire business chain system to provide a full range of cross-border comprehensive financial services for domestic and foreign customers; AssetMark grasped the core business highlights, and the scale of assets under management and operating performance grew steadily; Huatai Securities (USA) continued to expand its business
Improving performance
Completed 8 IPOs in 1H20, including listing of Peijia and Kintor on the Main Board of HKEx and secondary listing of NetEase and JD.com in Hong Kong; conducted business in "full circulation" of the domestic shares of H-share companies
In 1H20, Huatai International ranked #3 among all Chinese securities companies in HK in both underwriting number and value1 of IPOs
Huatai International led CPIC's GDR listing by leveraging
integrated collaborations between onshore and offshore
IB businesses, further solidified Huatai's leadership in serving
Chinese companies for GDR listing
Institutional business: Actively promoted new account opening, engaged top-tier clients, deepened client classification, provided customized solutions for different types of clients
•
Renowned global long funds
•
Global quant funds and hedge funds
•
Top-tier Chinese overseas/cross-border
•
Top-class Hong Kong funds
institutions
213 new cash/stock accounts opened in 1H20, up by 350% YoY
Officially launched ZhangLe Global 2.0
WM platform for worldwide Chinese investors
Awards
2019 Annual Award by Global renowned private debt market magazine "PDI"
Best Private Debt Institutional Investor in Asia Pacific
Enhanced Huatai Securities (USA) platform with active business development
Launched institutional sales and trading businesses
Continuous promotion ofIB business
Continuous optimization of cross-border collaboration mechanism between US business and onshore/Hong Kong businesses
Note: 1.HKEx, Dealogic，deals that raised>USD50mm; 2. As of the end of 3Q2019; 3. As of the end of 2019; 4. Growth compared with the end of 2019; 5. Growth compared with the end of 2019
18
Business Development Empowered by Open Platform and Digitalization Mindset
Focused on wealth management and institutional services to build a strong digital middle office, consolidated secure and efficient infrastructure, and created an advanced client-oriented digital financial services platform, thereby empowering quality development of all businesses
Leading wealth
Wealth management
Institutional services
management
and
institutional
services terminals
Zhangle
Zhangle
Fortune Path
Global
Provide first-class investment
Wealth management platform
and trading experience for
for worldwide Chinese
domestic retail customers
investors to invest globally
Xing Zhi
Comprehensive platform providing exclusive digital financial services for institutional clients
Securities
Lending Path
The first open online securities lending platform
Investment Advisors'
Investment
Cloud Platform
Banking
Intelligent
AORTA
IB Cloud
digital middle
One-stop cloud
Integrated, full-cycle
office
platform for financial
digital investment
advisors
banking service platform
Investment
Customer
Data
Research
Relationship
Management
CRM
Data Middle
Platform
Provide professional
Detailed customer
Full-link, automated and
profiling enables better
credit research
intelligent data management
customer relationship and
services
service system
business efficiency
Secure and
Enterprise-grade risk
Industry-leading hybrid cloud
Active and responsive information
management platform for
structure to secure business stability
security product to help monitor
efficient
Risk
risk monitoring, alerting
and continuous delivery
the data security and defend
infrastructure
and prevention
Cloud
Security external threat
management
19
Continued to Build an Integrated and Digitalized Risk Management System
Adhere to the risk management concept of full staff, coverage and penetration, and build an integrated risk management system onshore and offshore based on technology empowerment with the idea of centralization, professionalism and integration; By seizing the opportunity of being selected for the pilot program of consolidation supervision, benchmark first-class risk management standard, continue to improve risk management capabilities and support company's international development
Risk
Strengthen ex-ante assessment, in-process monitoring and warning, and post-ante handling of risks associated with key businesses and segments to make risk management strategies and measures more professional, forward-looking and proactive and effectively prevent and control substantive business risks
prevention
Continue to construct an effective integrated risk management platform, build digitized risk management process into the entire business chain, establish a risk management platform driven by data analytics, and facilitate model transformation and efficiency improvement in risk control through technology empowerment
Digitalization
Continue to optimize the structure and process of the comprehensive risk management system by
benchmarking with top-class risk management practice and complying with higher standard to support global
System
development, and deepen professional risk management to fully cover all the business processes
development
Risk coverage ratio
Capital leverage ratio
Liquidity coverage ratio
Net stable funding ratio
281.9%
258.1%
265.9%
100%
2018
2019
1H20
24.6%
27.6%
648.3%
141.0%
144.2%
18.5%
460.6%
139.0%
234.9%
8%
100%
100%
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2019
1H20
2018
2019
1H20
Source: Company data
Note: 1. Red dotted lines represent regulatory requirement
20
Agenda
Company overview
Financial overview
Business overview
Development strategy
21
Development Strategy for 2020
Investment
banking
Integration
Cross LOB
Collaborations
Wealth
management
High-quality assets
Client resources
Financial products
Project resources
Institutional
services
Open
Platform-based
Mutual
Empowerment
Investment
management
Two Focuses
#1 To further promote the tech-empowered"two-pronged" development strategy for wealth management and institutional services and to
propel new growth areas through platform-based approach
#2 To develop a client-centric integrated service system, expand the client base and client ecosystem and develop best-in-class investment
banking franchise
22
Disclaimer
This document is not for public dissemination and is for the exclusive use and information only of the persons to whom it is addressed and their advisers in connection with HTSC (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC, (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries, hereinafter referred to as the "Group"). It is being made available by the Company to a limited number of recipients. The contents of this document have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the United States, Canadian, PRC or Japanese securities laws or the laws of any such other jurisdictions. By accepting this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
This document has not been independently verified and is not intended to form, and nothing contained herein shall form, the basis of any investment decision, contract or commitment whatsoever. It does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which the making of such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction or would not otherwise be in compliance with the laws and regulations of such jurisdiction.
This document does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all the information that a recipient may need in order to evaluate the Group. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given and, so far as is permitted by law and except in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person (for the avoidance of doubt, including but not limited to, the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives or advisers of any of the foregoing), with respect to the accuracy, reliability, correctness, fairness or completeness of this document or its contents or any oral or written communication in connection with the contents contained in this document. This document may contain statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs and expectations about the future as of the respective dates indicated herein. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and factors beyond the Company's control and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this document. None of the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives or advisers of any of the foregoing shall have any liability in respect of the use of, or reliance upon, the information contained herein by you or any person to whom the information herein is disclosed. In all cases, interested parties should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Group and the data contained in this document. Only those representations and warranties contained in a definitive agreement shall have any legal effect.
In furnishing this document, the Company and its advisers undertake no obligation to provide any additional information or to update this document or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent. This document does not create an obligation on the Company to consider any offer. The provision of the information contained herein shall not be or be taken as any form of commitment on the Company, or on you to proceed with the proposed placing or offering of shares in the Company.
You acknowledge and represent to the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, officers, partners, employees, agents, representatives and advisers of any of the foregoing that you are a professional investor, have the knowledge, experience and capability to conduct your own assessment of the Company and its securities and that you have and will conduct your own investigation with respect to the Company and its securities and have obtained or will obtain your own independent advice relating to the investment in the securities of the Company.
The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the laws of any state of the
United States. This document does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States and is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). The securities of the Company will not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the Company's securities in the United States. By accepting this document, you are deemed to represent to the Company, its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, supervisors, offices, partners, employees, agents, representatives or advisers that you are, and any customers you represent are persons outside the United States for the purpose of Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act.
The receipt of this document by any recipient is not to be taken as constituting the receipt of investment advice or an establishment of customer or client relationship.
23
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC