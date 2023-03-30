Huatai Securities : HTSC 2022 Annual Results Presentation

2022 Annual Results Presentation

March 2023

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 a0nd

carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

12

C概o要mpany overview

22

Financial overview

32

Business overview

42

Development strategy

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

Market Environment

In 2022, amidst the multiple adverse factors striking the global economy, the volatility of capital market both at home and abroad was intensified. A-share index fluctuated downward while the demand for wealth management of residents continued to be on the rise and the scale of mutual fund management has maintained its stability. The capital market reform with full implementation of registration system as the core is

accelerating and deepening

（(tn万) 亿元）

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

# of IPO

Trading % 22.7% 23.6%

10.7%

10.4%

-13%

26.0

25.6

-16% 27,630 23,283

-20%

7,767

6,235

2021

2022

2021

2022

Southbound

2021

Northbound2022

Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China

Note: 1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index; 2. Based on the IPO issuance date

Performance Overview

Further expansion of total assets and YoY decline in net profit due to market volatility

（(R人M民B币b十n)亿元）

807

2021

2021

Source: Company data

Total assets

847

2022

Net assetsROAA

ROAE

9.8%

2022

Note: 1. ROAA = Net profit / average total assets, ROAE=Net profit / average net assets

(RMBmm)

13,346

2021

2022

Others 7.5%