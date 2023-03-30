Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    601688   CNE100000LQ8

HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(601688)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
12.50 CNY   +0.32%
12:14aHuatai Securities' 2022 Attributable Profit Falls
MT
03/30Huatai Securities : HTSC 2022 Annual Results Presentation
PU
03/30London seeks to improve its game as Zurich draws Chinese listings
RE
Huatai Securities : HTSC 2022 Annual Results Presentation

03/30/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
2022 Annual Results Presentation

March 2023

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 a0nd

carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

12

Company overview

22

Financial overview

32

Business overview

42

Development strategy

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

Market Environment

In 2022, amidst the multiple adverse factors striking the global economy, the volatility of capital market both at home and abroad was intensified. A-share index fluctuated downward while the demand for wealth management of residents continued to be on the rise and the scale of mutual fund management has maintained its stability. The capital market reform with full implementation of registration system as the core is

accelerating and deepening

(tn) 亿元）

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

# of IPO

Trading % 22.7% 23.6%

10.7%

10.4%

-13%

26.0

25.6

-16% 27,630 23,283

-20%

7,767

6,235

2021

2022

2021

2022

Southbound

2021

Northbound2022

Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China

Note: 1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index; 2. Based on the IPO issuance date

Performance Overview

Further expansion of total assets and YoY decline in net profit due to market volatility

(RMBbn)亿元）

807

2021

2021

Source: Company data

Total assets

847

2022

Net assetsROAA

ROAE

9.8%

2022

Note: 1. ROAA = Net profit / average total assets, ROAE=Net profit / average net assets

(RMBmm)

13,346

2021

2022

Others 7.5%

Disclaimer

Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 33 268 M 4 841 M 4 841 M
Net income 2022 10 856 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net Debt 2022 166 B 24 197 M 24 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 112 B 16 345 M 16 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,5%
Managers and Directors
Yi Zhou President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiaoning Jiao Chief Financial Officer
Chengzhong Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Zhang Chairman
Kai Jiao Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.88%15 083
MORGAN STANLEY1.44%145 051
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.60%112 612
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.98%101 716
CITIGROUP INC.1.59%89 440
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.86%41 448
