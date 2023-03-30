Huatai Securities : HTSC 2022 Annual Results Presentation

2022 Annual Results Presentation
March 2023
(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 and
carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)
Market Environment
In 2022, amidst the multiple adverse factors striking the global economy, the volatility of capital market both at home and abroad was intensified. A-share index fluctuated downward while the demand for wealth management of residents continued to be on the rise and the scale of mutual fund management has maintained its stability. The capital market reform with full implementation of registration system as the core is
accelerating and deepening
（(tn万) 亿元）
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
Trading % 22.7% 23.6%
10.7%
10.4%
-13%
25.6
7,767
6,235
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China
Note: 1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index; 2. Based on the IPO issuance date
Performance Overview
Further expansion of total assets and YoY decline in net profit due to market volatility
（(R人M民B币b十n)亿元）
807
Source: Company data
Total assets
847
2022
Net assetsROAA
ROAE
9.8%
2022
Note: 1. ROAA = Net profit / average total assets, ROAE=Net profit / average net assets
(RMBmm)
13,346
2021
2022
Others 7.5%
