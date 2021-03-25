Log in
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(601688)
Huatai Securities : HTSC 2020 Annual Results Presentation

03/25/2021
2020 Annual Results Presentation

March 2021

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 and

carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

12

Company overview

22

Financial overview

32

Business overview

42

Development strategy

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

Market Environment

Despite global COVID-19 outbreak, reform and opening up of China capital market accelerated in 2020. Trading was active in A-share market with rapid growth in MFSL balance and surging mutual funds issuance size. The steady implementation of registration-based reform propelled direct financing growth and the expansion of stock connect schemes led to higher level of internationalization

Indices performance in key markets1 (Stockt亿rad) ing volume

Shenzhen Composite IndexFTSE 100

Hang Seng IndexS&P 500

(RMBbn)

Margin financing and securitieslending (MFSL) balance

(RMBbn)

Shanghai Composite Index

2,000

2,000 01/15 01/16 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20

Securities lending %

7,000

1,800

Highest:1,739

1,600

6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

01/19

05/19

08/19

12/19

04/20

08/20

12/20

2019

2020

Margin financing

Securities lending

(tn)

(RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

# of IPO

3.16

396 470

Trading % 11.6%

17.2%

7.7%

10.2%

21,089

2019

2020

2019

+116.1% +123.7%

2,185

4,887

9,757

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Southbound

Northbound

Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China Note:1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31 404 M 4 807 M 4 807 M
Net income 2020 11 941 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net Debt 2020 92 625 M 14 179 M 14 179 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 141 B 21 623 M 21 596 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,44x
EV / Sales 2021 6,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Zhou President, CEO & Executive Director
Xiaoning Jiao Chief Financial Officer
Wei Zhang Chairman
Yun Li Chief Compliance Officer
Chuan Ming Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.83%21 276
MORGAN STANLEY15.45%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.63%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION20.89%124 875
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.23%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-4.76%33 192
