Huatai Securities : HTSC 2020 Annual Results Presentation

2020 Annual Results Presentation

March 2021

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name 华泰证券股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

Company overview

Financial overview

Business overview

Development strategy

Market Environment

Despite global COVID-19 outbreak, reform and opening up of China capital market accelerated in 2020. Trading was active in A-share market with rapid growth in MFSL balance and surging mutual funds issuance size. The steady implementation of registration-based reform propelled direct financing growth and the expansion of stock connect schemes led to higher level of internationalization

Shenzhen Composite Index
FTSE 100

Hang Seng Index
S&P 500

(RMBbn)

Margin financing and securities lending (MFSL) balance (RMBbn)

(RMBbn)

Shanghai Composite Index

2019

2020

Margin financing

Securities lending

# of IPO

3.16

396 470

Trading % 11.6%

17.2%

7.7%

10.2%

21,089

2019

2020

2019

+116.1% +123.7%

2,185

4,887

9,757

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Southbound

Northbound