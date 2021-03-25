Huatai Securities : HTSC 2020 Annual Results Presentation

(A joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name华泰证券股份有限公司and
carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)
12
C概o要mpany overview
22
Financial overview
32
Business overview
42
Development strategy
Company overview
Financial overview
Business overview
Development strategy
Market Environment
Despite global COVID-19 outbreak, reform and opening up of China capital market accelerated in 2020. Trading was active in A-share market with rapid growth in MFSL balance and surging mutual funds issuance size. The steady implementation of registration-based reform propelled direct financing growth and the expansion of stock connect schemes led to higher level of internationalization
Indices performance in key markets1(S人t民oc币k十t亿ra元d)ing volume
Shenzhen Composite IndexFTSE 100
Hang Seng IndexS&P 500
(RMBbn)
Margin financing and securitieslending (MFSL) balance
(RMBbn)
Shanghai Composite Index
2,000
2,000 01/15 01/16 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20
Securities lending %
7,000
1,800
Highest:1,739
1,600
6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
01/19
05/19
08/19
12/19
04/20
08/20
12/20
2019
2020
Margin financing
Securities lending
(tn)
(RMBbn)
(RMBbn)
# of IPO
3.16
396470
Trading %11.6%
17.2%
7.7%
10.2%
21,089
2019
2020
2019
+116.1% +123.7%
2,185
4,887
9,757
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Southbound
Northbound
Source: Securities Association of China, Wind, Asset Management Association of China Note:1. All indices are rebased to the beginning level of Shanghai Composite Index
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:12:01 UTC.