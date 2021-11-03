Replace - Placements :: Proposed Placement Exercise - Corrigendum Announcement
Announcement Title
Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 3, 2021 12:17
Status
Replace
Announcement Sub Title
Proposed Placement Exercise - Corrigendum Announcement
Announcement Reference
SG211102OTHRG030
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Kian Ann Patrick
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old
SGD 38,676,148
Capital Amount-New
SGD 41,081,398
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
151,384,600
New Shares Issued
25,000,000
Offer Price
SGD 0.09621
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 199,098 bytes)
Disclaimer
Huationg Global Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 04:31:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUATIONG GLOBAL LIMITED
Sales 2020
116 M
86,0 M
86,0 M
Net income 2020
-7,47 M
-5,54 M
-5,54 M
Net Debt 2020
99,1 M
73,4 M
73,4 M
P/E ratio 2020
-3,04x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
16,0 M
11,9 M
11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,03x
EV / Sales 2020
1,05x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
7,93%
Chart HUATIONG GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.