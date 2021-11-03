Log in
    41B   SG1AF2000003

HUATIONG GLOBAL LIMITED

(41B)
News 
Summary

Replace - Placements :: Proposed Placement Exercise - Corrigendum Announcement

11/03/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Announcement Title Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 3, 2021 12:17
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Placement Exercise - Corrigendum Announcement
Announcement Reference SG211102OTHRG030
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kian Ann Patrick
Designation Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.
Capital Amount-Old SGD 38,676,148
Capital Amount-New SGD 41,081,398
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares 151,384,600
New Shares Issued 25,000,000
Offer Price SGD 0.09621

Disclaimer

Huationg Global Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 04:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 116 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net income 2020 -7,47 M -5,54 M -5,54 M
Net Debt 2020 99,1 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,93%
Chart HUATIONG GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huationg Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kian Ann Ng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tuck Peng Goh Chief Financial Officer
Hai Liong Ng Executive Chairman
Kian Yeow Ng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sou Wai Yuen Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUATIONG GLOBAL LIMITED-29.33%12
VINCI15.43%62 501
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED41.06%33 701
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%31 276
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.79%23 467
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD101.29%19 223