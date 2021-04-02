Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shenzhen Stock Exchange  >  HUAXI Securities Co., Ltd.    002926   CNE1000033J2

HUAXI SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(002926)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai bourse tightens scrutiny over corporate bond issuance

04/02/2021 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it is tightening scrutiny over corporate bond issuance, and has punished a brokerage for lax due-diligence in bond underwriting.

The move comes after Chinese exchanges strengthened inspections on initial public offerings (IPOs), as regulators seek to limit financial risks while promoting growth of China's capital markets.

China has about $4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate bonds, traded on the country's exchanges and the interbank market.

SSE, China's main exchange for corporate bond trading, said it has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters.

The bourse said in a statement it publicly censured metal products maker Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group Co for "fake" and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, and sent warning letters to its underwriter Huaxi Securities Co and its law firm.

Ningxia Yuangao could not be reached immediately for comment. Huaxi Securities said it had nothing to add to what the SSE said.

China is stepping up reforms of its capital markets. It has adopted a U.S.-style registration system for securities issuance on SSE's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, as well as SSE's corporate bond market.

But signs of lax due-diligence by underwriters led to regulators tightening screws on IPOs late last year. Over 100 companies have suspended their IPO process since December, many withdrawing applications voluntarily.

China's top securities regulator Yi Huiman said last month that the registration-based IPO system doesn't mean lower bars for listing, vowing to punish underwriters who try to bring "sick" companies to the IPO market.

SSE said that its inspectors of bond issuances would take a page from the playbook of those in the IPO market.

On-site inspections, which last one to two weeks and involve queries, interviews, and checking backup materials, are aimed at bolstering the quality of information disclosure and due-diligence, SSE said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUAXI HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 3.45% 2.7 End-of-day quote.15.38%
HUAXI SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.60% 10.01 End-of-day quote.-19.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.76% 13480.105533 Delayed Quote.2.78%
SHANGHAI A INDEX 0.71% 3633.334 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX 0.32% 245.9808 Real-time Quote.1.03%
All news about HUAXI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
12:28aHUAXI SECURITIES  : Shanghai bourse tightens scrutiny over corporate bond issuan..
RE
03/30China stocks end higher as new energy, healthcare shares shine
RE
03/30China stocks jump as investors cheer corporate earnings; Hong Kong up
RE
03/15China stocks end lower as policy tightening worries persist
RE
03/14China stocks fall as policy tightening worries persist; Hong Kong up
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 922 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2019 1 432 M 218 M 218 M
Net cash 2019 3 234 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
Yield 2019 0,69%
Capitalization 26 276 M 4 002 M 4 003 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,07x
EV / Sales 2019 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 749
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart HUAXI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HUAXI Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAXI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jiong Yang Yang President & Director
Xiao Quan Hu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Qiuquan Cai Chairman
Xiao Long Pang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Huai Zhu Xing Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUAXI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.79%3 986
MORGAN STANLEY13.32%148 718
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION25.26%121 901
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.24%112 955
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.82%44 068
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.72%33 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ