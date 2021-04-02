Shanghai bourse tightens scrutiny over corporate bond issuance

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange
(SSE) said on Friday it is tightening scrutiny over corporate
bond issuance, and has punished a brokerage for lax
due-diligence in bond underwriting.
The move comes after Chinese exchanges strengthened
inspections on initial public offerings (IPOs), as regulators
seek to limit financial risks while promoting growth of China's
capital markets.
China has about $4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate
bonds, traded on the country's exchanges and the interbank
market.
SSE, China's main exchange for corporate bond trading, said
it has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance
applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by
underwriters.
The bourse said in a statement it publicly censured metal
products maker Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group Co for "fake"
and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, and sent warning
letters to its underwriter Huaxi Securities Co and
its law firm.
Ningxia Yuangao could not be reached immediately for
comment. Huaxi Securities said it had nothing to add to what the
SSE said.
China is stepping up reforms of its capital markets. It has
adopted a U.S.-style registration system for securities issuance
on SSE's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, as well as SSE's corporate
bond market.
But signs of lax due-diligence by underwriters led to
regulators tightening screws on IPOs late last year. Over 100
companies have suspended their IPO process since December, many
withdrawing applications voluntarily.
China's top securities regulator Yi Huiman said last month
that the registration-based IPO system doesn't mean lower bars
for listing, vowing to punish underwriters who try to bring
"sick" companies to the IPO market.
SSE said that its inspectors of bond issuances would take a
page from the playbook of those in the IPO market.
On-site inspections, which last one to two weeks and involve
queries, interviews, and checking backup materials, are aimed at
bolstering the quality of information disclosure and
due-diligence, SSE said.
