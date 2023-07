Huaxia Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in ophthalmic medical business. The Company's main business is to provide diagnosis and treatment services for ophthalmic diseases through ophthalmic medical institutions, including specialized medical services for cataract, refraction, fundus diseases, strabismus, amblyopia and pediatric ophthalmology, ocular surface diseases, glaucoma and others. The Company is also engaged in glasses and pharmacy retail business. The Company mainly conducts its business in the domestic market.