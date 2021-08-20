Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    419   KYG4642G1038

HUAYI TENCENT ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(419)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Huayi Tencent Entertainment : ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME

08/20/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Corporation Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 106 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net income 2020 -56,6 M -7,26 M -7,26 M
Net cash 2020 46,1 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -46,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 226 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2019 17,1x
EV / Sales 2020 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart HUAYI TENCENT ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAYI TENCENT ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hoi Po Yuen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Man Hau Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yau Kar Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Guo Chu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUAYI TENCENT ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LIMITED22.56%414
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-6.80%85 664
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.24%46 301
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.4.27%21 168
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,495.28%18 762
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.8.19%17 371