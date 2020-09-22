Log in
Huazhu Group Limited    HTHT

HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED

(HTHT)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Behalf of Investors

09/22/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Huazhu Group Limited (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTHT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 21, 2020, Bonitas Research issued a report, alleging, among other things, that Huazhu Group “lied about the ownership of its hotel portfolio to produce fake financials.” The report also stated that Bonitas’ “fieldwork” “confirmed that Huazhu secretly supported operating costs of franchisee hotels owned by undisclosed current Huazhu employees & other undisclosed related parties (‘off-book hotels’).” Bonitas further alleged that undisclosed related party transactions were used “to artificially inflate Huazhu’s reported profits[,]” and that it “calculate[s] that Huazhu’s fake profits manifested as RMB 2 billion (US$ 300 million) of fake PP&E on its CYE’19 balance sheet.”

On this news, Huazhu Group’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $1.54, or over 3%, to close at $40.48 per share on September 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Huazhu securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
