  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    HUBC   IL0010840036

HUB CYBER SECURITY (ISRAEL) LTD.

(HUBC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:42 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.5908 USD   +5.44%
04:23pHub Cyber Security Israel : Director Resignation - Form 6-K
PU
05/25Hub Cyber Security Israel : Director Resignation - Form 6-K
PU
05/25HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
HUB Cyber Security Israel : Director Resignation - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
Director Resignation

On May 31, 2023, Michal Arlosoroff, a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (the "Company") resigned from the Board and all committees thereof, effective immediately. Ms. Arlosoroff's resignation was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Director Appointment

On June 1, 2023, the Board appointed Ms. Beth Michelson to serve as a director in order to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Michal Arlosoroff. Ms. Michelson will serve as a Class I director and as a member of each of the Company's audit committee, compensation committee and nominating, governance, compliance and sustainability committee. Ms. Michelson will also chair the and nominating, governance, compliance and sustainability committee.

The information in this Report on Form 6-K, including in Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise set forth herein or as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

HUB Cyber Security Israel Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 20:22:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,7 M 54,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Azriel Moskovich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hugo Goldman Chief Financial Officer
Kasbian Nuriel Chirich Chairman
Andrey Iaremenko Chief Technology Officer
David Riker Global Chief Operating Officer
