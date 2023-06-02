HUB Cyber Security Israel : Director Resignation - Form 6-K

Director Resignation

On May 31, 2023, Michal Arlosoroff, a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (the "Company") resigned from the Board and all committees thereof, effective immediately. Ms. Arlosoroff's resignation was not as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Director Appointment

On June 1, 2023, the Board appointed Ms. Beth Michelson to serve as a director in order to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Michal Arlosoroff. Ms. Michelson will serve as a Class I director and as a member of each of the Company's audit committee, compensation committee and nominating, governance, compliance and sustainability committee. Ms. Michelson will also chair the and nominating, governance, compliance and sustainability committee.

