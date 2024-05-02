UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 12b-25
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
(Check One): ☐ Form 10-K☒ Form 20-F☐ Form 11-K☐ Form 10-Q☐ Form 10-D☐ Form N-CEN☐ Form N-CSR
For Period Ended: December 31, 2023
- Transition Report on Form 10-K
- Transition Report on Form 20-F
- Transition Report on Form 11-K
- Transition Report on Form 10-Q
For the Transition Period Ended:
Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.
Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.
If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the item(s) to which the notification relates:
PART I-REGISTRANT INFORMATION
HUB Cyber Security Ltd.
Full Name of Registrant
N/A
Former Name if Applicable
2 Kaplan St.
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)
Tel Aviv 6473403, Israel
City, State and Zip Code
PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)
If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)
☒
- The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
- The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
- The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.
PART III - NARRATIVE
State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K,20-F,11-K,10-Q,10-D,N-CEN,N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (the "Company") is filing this Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with respect to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report"). The Company has determined that it is unable to file the Annual Report by the prescribed due date of April 30, 2024 because additional time is required to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company expects to file its Annual
Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 on or before the 15th calendar day following the prescribed due date.
PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION
- Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification
Noah Hershcoviz
(972)
03-924-4074
(Name)
(Area code)
(Telephone Number)
- Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). Yes ☒ No ☐
- Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? Yes ☒ No ☐
If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.
The Company anticipates a greater operating loss, lower operating cash flow and greater negative Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to year ended December 31, 2022.
The above financial information regarding the year ended December 31, 2023 is preliminary and subject to the completion of the Company's audited financial statements.
HUB Cyber Security Ltd.
(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: May 1, 2024
By:
/s/ Noah Hershcoviz
Name:
Noah Hershcoviz
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
Attachments
