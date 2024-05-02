If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K,20-F,11-K,10-Q,10-D,N-CEN,N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (the "Company") is filing this Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with respect to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report"). The Company has determined that it is unable to file the Annual Report by the prescribed due date of April 30, 2024 because additional time is required to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company expects to file its Annual

Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 on or before the 15th calendar day following the prescribed due date.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Noah Hershcoviz (972) 03-924-4074 (Name) (Area code) (Telephone Number)

Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). Yes ☒ No ☐ Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? Yes ☒ No ☐

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

The Company anticipates a greater operating loss, lower operating cash flow and greater negative Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to year ended December 31, 2022.

The above financial information regarding the year ended December 31, 2023 is preliminary and subject to the completion of the Company's audited financial statements.

2