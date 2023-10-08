HUB Cyber Security Ltd.
Voting Form in Accordance with the Companies Regulations (Written Voting Form and
Position Statements), 5762 - 2005 (the "Regulations")
Part One
- Company name: HUB Cyber Security Ltd. ("the Company").
- Type of General Meeting, its time and location: An annual general meeting (the
"Annual Meeting") of the Company's shareholders, which will be held at 30 Ha'Masger
St., Tel Aviv, Israel 6721117 on November 3, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. Israel time.
If a quorum is not present, the Annual Meeting will be adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place, or to such day and at such time and place as the Chairperson of the Annual Meeting may determine (the "Adjourned Meeting").
- Details of the items on the agenda, in respect of which it is possible to vote through the voting form and a summary of the proposed resolutions (in each case, as further detailed in the Proxy Statement to be published in conjunction with this Voting
Form (the "Proxy Statement"):
3.1. Item No. 1.a. on the agenda is the approval ofre-electionof Beth Michelson as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, and until her successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until her office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel
Companies Law,5759-1999(the "Israel Companies Law");
The following are details regarding Beth Michelson, in accordance with Regulations 26 and 36B(a)(10) of the Reports Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970 ("Reporting Regulations"), as submitted to the Company:
Name of Director
Beth Michelson
Passport Number
598811028
Date of Birth
19/05/1969
Address for the providing court
240W 102nd street, NY
documents
Citizenship
American
Date of commencement of office
01/06/2023
Membership in a committee or
audit
committee,
compensation
committees of the board of
committee
and
nominating,
directors
governance,
compliance
and
sustainability committee
External director or independent
No
director
-2-
Has accounting
and financial
No
expertise
or
professional
qualification
Expert external director
No
Employee of the Company, a
No
subsidiary, a related Company or
an interested party thereof
Education
BA from university of Michigan; MIA,
International
Finance from
Columbia
University and MBA from Columbia
Business School.
Other corporations in which she
Partner, Cartesian Capital Group; CFO
serves as a board member as well as
and board director, Cartesian Growth
occupations in the last five (5) years
Corporation
II; management team
leader, Cartesian Growth Corporation.
Also serves as a board member at
NorthStar Earth & Space, Safeguard
Scientifics,
Tiendamia.Thermal
Management Solutions, The Jerome A.
Chazen Institute for Global Business,
BRILIA.
Cartesian
Growth
Corporation II.
A relative of an interested party of
No
the Company
A director that the Company
No
considers to have accounting and
financial expertise for the purpose
of meeting the minimum number
determined by the board of
directors under section 92 (a) (12)
of the Israel Companies Law
The proposed resolution: "RESOLVED, that Beth Michelson be re-elected as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of the shareholders, and until her successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until her office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999;"
3.2. Item No. 1.b. on the agenda is the approval ofre-electionof Ilan Flato as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies
Law;
The following are details about Ilan Flato, in accordance with Regulations 26 and 36B(a)(10) of the Reporting Regulations, as submitted to the Company:
-3-
Name of Director
Ilan Flato
ID Number
054268610
Date of Birth
11/09/1956
Address for the providing court
7 Alof Kalman Magen St. Tel Aviv
documents
Citizenship
Israeli
Date of commencement of office
18/04/2023
Membership in a committee or
audit
committee,
compensation
committees of the board of directors
committee
and
nominating,
governance,
compliance
and
sustainability committee
External
director
or independent
Independent director
director
Has accounting
and
financial
No
expertise or professional qualification
Expert external director
No
Employee of the Company, a
No
subsidiary, a related Company or an
interested party thereof
Education
BA Economic, Tel Aviv University
(1979-1982); Bachelor of Laws
(LLB,
Law),
Netanya Academic
College (2007-2011); Masters
degree,
Information
Technology,
Clark University (2005-2006);
master, law, Bar-Ilan University
(2006).
Other corporations in which she
President and CEO of the
serves as a board member as well as
Association
of Publicly
Traded
occupations in the last five (5) years
Companies on the Tel-Aviv Stock
Exchange. Also serves as a board
member at Tower Semiconductor.
A relative of an interested party of the
No
Company
A director that the Company
No
considers to have accounting and
financial expertise for the purpose of
meeting
the minimum
number
determined by the board of directors
under section 92 (a) (12) of the Israel
Companies Law
The proposed resolution: "RESOLVED, that Ilan Flato be re-elected as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of the shareholders,
-4-
and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999;"
3.3. Item No. 1.c. on the agenda is the approval ofre-electionof Noah Hershcoviz as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel
Companies Law;
The following are details about Noah Hershcoviz, in accordance with Regulations
26 and 36B(a)(10) of the Reporting Regulations, as submitted to the Company:
Name of Director
Noah Hershcoviz
ID Number
054268610
Date of Birth
31/10/1982
Address for the providing court
Leah Goldberg 12 Tel Aviv
documents
Citizenship
Israeli
Date of commencement of office
03/10/20231
Membership in a committee or
__
committees of the board of directors
External director
or independent
No
director
Has accounting
and financial
Yes
expertise or professional qualification
Expert external director
No
Employee of the Company, a
Chief Strategy Officer of the
subsidiary, a related Company or an
Company
interested party thereof
Education
Dual Degree in Law (LL.B) and
Accounting
(B.A),
The
Interdisciplinary
Center,
Herzliya,
Israel (2007-2012)
Admitted to The Israel Bar
Association - June 2013
Admitted to The Israel Auditors'
Council bar - December 2013
Other corporations in which she
serves as a board member at A-labs
serves as a board member as well as
Finance and Advisory (2017-
occupations in the last five (5) years
current); Black swan Technologies
(2021-current); Sency.ai (2020-
current); 12.64 Fund (2021-current);
1 Mr. Noah Hershcoviz was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company.
-5-
Oceansix (2020-2022); Adrabbit
(2021-current);A-Labs Capital II
(2021-current).
A relative of an interested party of the
No
Company
A director that the Company
Yes
considers to have accounting and
financial expertise for the purpose of
meeting the minimum number
determined by the board of directors
under section 92 (a) (12) of the Israel
Companies Law
The proposed resolution: "RESOLVED, that Noah Hershcoviz be re-elected as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of the shareholders, and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel Companies Law, 5759-1999;"
Please note that the vote for each of the foregoing candidates will be conducted separately. For further details regarding the terms of office to which the candidates will be eligible (if and to the extent they are appointed as directors of the Company), please see the Proxy Statement.
- Item No. 2a on the agenda is to authorize the Company's Board of Directors to effect a reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, no par value, at a ratio in the range of1-for-10to1-for-20,with the final ratio and effective date to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors and to approve amendments to the Company's Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association accordingly by reducing the Company's authorized share capital by a corresponding proportion;
The proposed resolution: "RESOLVED, to authorize the Company's Board of Directors to effect a reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares, no par value, at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-20, with the final ratio and effective date to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors and to approve amendments to the Company's Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association accordingly by reducing the Company's authorized share capital by a corresponding proportion."
- Item No. 2.b. on the agenda is the approval of an amendment to the Company'sMemorandum of Association to add a provision that it may be amended by the
Company's shareholders by the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the shares voted on the matter;
The proposed resolution: "RESOLVED, to amend the Company's
Memorandum of Association by adding a provision that it may be amended by the Company's shareholders by the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the shares voted on the matter."
