Details of the items on the agenda, in respect of which it is possible to vote through the voting form and a summary of the proposed resolutions (in each case, as further detailed in the Proxy Statement to be published in conjunction with this Voting

Form (the "Proxy Statement")

:

Item No. 1.a. on the agenda is the approval of

re-election

of Beth Michelson as a Class I director, to serve until the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, and until her successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until her office is vacated in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association or the Israel

Companies Law,

5759-1999

(the "

Israel Companies Law

")

Reporting Regulations