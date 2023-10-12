Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Exhibit 99.1

HUB Security Appoints Key Executives to Leadership Team

Tel-Aviv,Israel - October 4, 2023 - HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB Security" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Mr. Noah Hershcoviz as Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Furthermore, the Company warmly welcomes Mr. Shai Schiller, who will join the strategy team, commencing his role on the same date.

Noah Hershcoviz brings a wealth of financial and execution expertise to our organization. With past roles in the M&A division of Ernst & Young (EY) and as an investment banking executive in various capacities, Noah boasts a distinguished track record of managing investments, consistently exceeding market performance benchmarks. With a proven history of successfully guiding companies through initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and reverse takeovers, Mr. Hershcoviz embodies an entrepreneurial spirit coupled with a global perspective on business transformation. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in charting the vision and strategic direction of the Company, bringing innovative and industry-leading approaches.

Shai Schiller, an industry veteran with extensive venture capital, company building, and turnaround experience served as a General Partner in a number of leading funds since 2000. Mr. Schiller played a key role in founding an award-winning Israeli intelligence program and has been CEO and Chairman in various technology sectors including Cyber, AI, and Semiconductors. With a strong track record in mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, and building large-scale sales organizations, Shai will be instrumental in driving the Company's strategic initiatives and corporate development projects.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Hershcoviz and Mr. Schiller to our esteemed team," stated Mr. Uzi Moskowitz, CEO of HUB Security. "Their collective wealth of experience and expertise is poised to augment our company's capabilities and propel us toward our ambitious goals. We have unwavering confidence that their contributions will steer us toward great achievements."

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.