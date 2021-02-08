Log in
HUB GROUP, INC.

(HUBG)
Hub : Investor Presentation

02/08/2021
Hub Group Overview

Investor Presentation

F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 1

D I S C L O S U R E

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Statements in this presentation that are not historical may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group, Inc. to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. All forward-looking statements and information are provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends", "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "opportunity", "future", "plans", "goals", "objectives", "expects", "expected", "anticipates", "may", "will", "would", "could", "intend", "believe", "potential", "projected", "estimate" (or the negative or derivative of each of these terms), or similar words, and include our statements regarding our planned investments and our profit improvement initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate. We believe these statements and the assumptions and estimates contained in this presentation are reasonable based on information that is currently available to us. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include general or regional economic conditions and health concerns; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operation execution and performance; changes in or implementation of additional governmental or regulatory rules and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, labor and employment, insurance or other undeterminable areas; intermodal costs and prices, the integration of NSD and any other acquisitions and expenses relating thereto; the future performance of Hub's Intermodal, Truck Brokerage, Dedicated and Logistics business lines; driver shortages; the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub, the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems; cyber security incidents, retail and other customers encountering adverse economic conditions and other factors described from time to time in Hub Group's SEC reports, press releases and other communications. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, "EBITDA." Reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are set forth to in the Appendix to this presentation.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures (a) allow management and investors to better assess our performance by removing volatility that we believe is associated with discrete items that are either larger than anticipated or non-recurring, and (b) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this presentation and in our public filings with the SEC that are referenced above and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to what we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures are set forth in "Appendix" to this presentation and also may be viewed on the company's website, hubgroup.com.

You should assume that all numbers presented are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

All trademarks, service marks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

THE WAY

AHEAD

Throughout our nearly 50 years, Hub Group has grown to become a comprehensive supply chain solutions provider and a respected leader in the industry. Today, we're focused on continuously innovating with intent, expanding our capabilities and developing the most customer-centric supply chain solutions in the industry - while upholding our ongoing values of service and integrity.

The Hub Group Mission

Continuously elevate each customer's business to drive long-term success

The Hub Group Vision

Build the industry's premier supply chain solutions

O U R S T R A T E G Y

Six Key Tenets of Our Strategy

At Hub Group, we execute our strategy through our culture of service, innovation and integrity

1. Provide Best-in-Class Customer Service

  • Single point of contact & accountability
  • 24/7 accessibility and escalation

2. Drive Organic Growth

  • Leverage multimodal capabilities for growth
  • Focus on improving cost structure - operations, procurement, overhead

3. Diversify Service Offerings

  • Develop complementary offerings
  • Launch new products
    and expand into new verticals
  • Pursue strategic acquisitions

4. Deepen Customer

5. Advance Technology

6. Our Culture -

Value

Strategy

The Way Matters

Continuous improvement and

End-to-end visibility through

Service

cross-selling

GPS & IoT

Integrity

Centralized accountability and visibility

Intelligent automation for efficiency

Innovation

Cutting-edge equipment and safety

Disclaimer

Hub Group Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 439 M - -
Net income 2020 73,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 979 M 1 979 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 77,3%
Technical analysis trends HUB GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 62,13 $
Last Close Price 57,85 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David P. Yeager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip D. Yeager President & Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey DeMartino Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vava Dimond Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Martin P. Slark Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUB GROUP, INC.1.49%1 979
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-1.93%137 604
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.23%75 277
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.39%61 885
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.93%47 406
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN2.47%19 004