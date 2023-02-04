Advanced search
    HUBG   US4433201062

HUB GROUP, INC.

(HUBG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
97.45 USD   +6.05%
PU
Hub : Investor Presentation

02/04/2023 | 12:10pm EST
Hub Group Overview

Investor Presentation

F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 3

D I S C L O S U R E

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Statements in this presentation that are not historical may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group, Inc. to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. All forward-looking statements and information are provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "trends", "assumptions", "target", "guidance", "outlook", "opportunity", "future", "plans", "goals", "objectives", "expects", "anticipate", "expected", "may", "will", "would", "could", "intend", "believe", "potential", "projected", "estimate" (or the negative or derivative of each of these terms), or similar words, and include our statements regarding our outlook, profit improvement initiatives and capital expenditures. These statements are based on Hub Group's current beliefs and expectations of future events or future results, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and subject to change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among other things, general or regional economic conditions, including inflation and changes in trade policy; the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any spikes, outbreaks or variants of the virus) and any future government actions taken in response to the pandemic, on our business operations and general economic and financial market conditions; governmental or regulatory requirements affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, labor and employment, insurance or other areas; shipping and intermodal costs and prices, the integration of acquisitions and expenses relating thereto; driver shortages; the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub Group; the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems; cyber security incidents; and retail and other customers encountering adverse economic conditions. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including but not limited to those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in Hub Group's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the SEC and in other investor communications of Hub Group from time to time. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, "EBITDA." Reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are set forth to in the Appendix to this presentation.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures (a) allow management and investors to better assess our performance by removing volatility that we believe is associated with discrete items that are either larger than anticipated or non-recurring, and (b) enable a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Non-GAAP financial measures, however, have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this presentation and in our public filings with the SEC that are referenced above and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to what we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures are set forth in "Appendix" to this presentation and also may be viewed on the company's website, hubgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKINGNON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

In this presentation, management has presented certain forward-looking statements about the Company's future financial performance that include EBITDA margin, a forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA margin to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, Net Income Margin, because management is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.

You should assume that all numbers presented are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

All trademarks, service marks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

hubgroup.com

THE WAY

AHEAD

Throughout our 50 years, Hub Group has grown to be a comprehensive supply chain solutions provider and a respected

leader in the industry. Today, we're

focused on continuously innovating with intent, expanding our capabilities and developing the most customer-centric supply chain solutions in the industry - while upholding our ongoing values of service, integrity and innovation.

The Hub Group Mission

Continuously elevate each customer's business to drive long-term success.

The Hub Group Vision

Build the industry's premier supply chain solutions.

O U R S T R A T E G Y

Six Key Tenets of Our Strategy

At Hub Group, we execute our strategy through our culture of service, innovation and integrity

hubgroup.com

1. Provide Best-in-Class Customer Service

  • Single point of contact & accountability
  • 24/7 accessibility and escalation

2. Drive Organic Growth

  • Leverage multimodal capabilities for growth
  • Focus on improving cost structure - operations, procurement, overhead

3. Diversify Service Offerings

  • Develop complementary offerings
  • Launch new products
    and expand into new verticals
  • Pursue strategic acquisitions

4. Deepen Customer

5. Advance Technology

6. Our Culture -

Value

Strategy

The Way Matters

Continuous improvement and

End-to-end visibility through

Service

cross-selling

GPS & IoT

Integrity

Centralized accountability and visibility

Intelligent automation for efficiency

Innovation

Cutting-edge equipment and safety

O U R S T R A T E G Y / I N V E S T M E N T S

The High-Service Provider

Our reputation as an industry-recognized,high-service provider sets Hub Group apart from the competition

Single customer owner across all modes and geographies for streamlined communication, centralized accountability and cross-selling

Centers of excellence for continual analysis and improvement

of our customers' supply chains - multimodal solutions,

continuous improvement, business intelligence and specialized sales

Nurture our culture of accountability and service through talent development and training initiatives

Domestic MVP, Intermodal

Lowe's 2022 Intermodal Carrier

Carrier of the Year, and Online

of the Year

Final Mile Carrier of the Year

Penske Logistics Freight

KBX Logistics/Georgia-Pacific

Management Carrier Award

Intermodal Carrier of the Year

Target Outstanding

Hormel Supplier of

Partnership of the Year

Excellence Award

Church & Dwight Intermodal

Inbound Logistics

Carrier of the Year

Top 10 3PL (#2)

SmartWay

2023 Forbes America's Best

Excellence Award

Midsize Companies

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Hub Group Inc. published this content on 04 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 17:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 442 M - -
Net income 2022 355 M - -
Net Debt 2022 61,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 238 M 3 238 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 76,3%
