HUB Security : Submission of Amendment No. 1 אם איק Registration Statement on Form F-4 with the SEC for the upcoming SPAC merger

מ"עב )לארשי( עדימ תחטבא באה HUB Cyber security (Israel) Ltd. (the "Company") 20 October 2022 To To The Israeli Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Madam and Sir, Re: Submission of Registration Statement on Form F-4with the SEC for the upcoming SPAC merger and the listing of the company's shares for trading on Nasdaq at a value of approximately 1.28 billion US dollars before the money -Update The Company is pleased to update, that further to the company's announcements from March 23, 2022 (reference: 2022-01-028539), and of March 29, 2022 (reference: 2022-01-028539), and its announcement from August 24, 2022 regarding the company submitting a non-confidential registration statement on Form F-4 which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), (hereinafter: "the report of March 23, 2022", "the report of March 29 2022" and "the report of August 24 , 2022" respectively, which are incorporated herein by way of reference), the company is honored to announce that on October 18, 2022, it has submitted Amendment No. 1 to the non-confidential registration statement (F-4) which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the purpose of completing the merger with the SPAC, the

offering of the company's securities to the shareholders of the SPAC and the start of trading in the company's securities on Nasdaq. The completion of the merger and the start of trading is subject to the existence of a number of conditions precedent, among them, the approval of the proxy statement/prospectus by the SEC, the approval of each of the companies' shareholders to carry out the merger with the SPAC. In addition, the Company is have filed a motion to the Israeli court's to receive its approval to carry out the 350 proceedings (as defined in the report dated 5 in July, 2022 Reference: 2022-01-083704, which is included herein by way of reference). If the Israeli court approves the delisting of the Company's shares from the TASE and the Company's shares are approved for listing on Nasdaq, then upon the completion of the merger, the Company's shares and Company traded warrants (series 1) are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq (only) without parallel trading. The meaning for the Company's current shareholders and series 1 warrantes holders is that every holder of the Company's shares and series 1 warrants holders that are currently traded on the TASE in Israel, will hold after shares and warrants of the Company that will be traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange, subject to the effects of a reverse stock split that the Company intends to effect immediately prior to the closing of the merger, as further described in the registration statement . Upon completion of the offering, the projected gross proceeds, before transaction costs. by the company will be a minimum amount of $50 million, if the SPAC owners make a full redemption of their investment, and up to a potential of approximately $225 million, as long as none of the SPAC shareholders redeem their investment (For more details, see a report dated March 23, 2022). as well as the F-4 document attached to this report. A copy of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is available for review on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The said message does not constitute, and it is not intended to constitute, an offer to sell or an offer to receive offers to buy any securities in Israel, the USA or elsewhere, and it does not constitute, and it is not intended to constitute, an offer, solicitation, or sale of

any securities in any country or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale shall be prohibited. Forward-looking information warning The information detailed in this announcement above, regarding a possible future offer of the company's securities, the trading value on the Nasdaq stock exchange after the completion of the trading registration, are considered "forward-looking" information as defined in the Securities Law, 1968, and the regulations thereunder, based on On the information known to the company at this time, as well as on estimates and forecasts, the realization of which depends, among other things, on factors beyond the control of the company as stated in this report above. The estimates and forecasts may materialize differently from the company's intention and/or not materialize at all, all of this due to changing market conditions, as well as a result of any of the risk factors applicable to the company and its areas of activity materializing. Respectfully, HUB Security Approved for reporting on behalf of the Company by: Mr. Eyal Moshe, CEO and Director

TABLE OF CONTENTS As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 18, 2022. Registration No. 333-267035 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Amendment No. 1 to FORM F-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 HUB CYBER SECURITY (ISRAEL) LTD. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) State of Israel 3576 (State or other jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale of the securities to the public: As soon as practicable after the effective date of this registration statement and all other conditions to the proposed Business Combination described herein have been satisfied or waived. If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If applicable, place an X in the box to designate the appropriate rule provision relied upon in conducting this transaction: Exchange Act Rule 13e-4(i)(Cross-Border Issuer Tender Offer) ☐ Exchange Act Rule 14d-1(d)(Cross-BorderThird-Party Tender Offer) ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment that specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or until the Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine.