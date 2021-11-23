HUB24 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HUB
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HUB24 LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday November 23, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
HUBAE
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
66,708
22/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
HUB24 LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
87124891685
1.3
ASX issuer code
HUB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
HUBAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
22/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
28,132
Jason Entwistle
Jason Entwistle
9,002
Craig Lawrenson
Craig Lawrenson
29,574
Kitrina Shanahan
Kitrina Shanahan
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181017/pdf/43zbng5hfcmqvd.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
17,250
Number of +securities
49,458
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
HUB24 Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:38:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUB24 LIMITED
Sales 2022
176 M
127 M
127 M
Net income 2022
26,5 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
Net cash 2022
73,0 M
52,7 M
52,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
81,6x
Yield 2022
0,58%
Capitalization
2 064 M
1 495 M
1 490 M
EV / Sales 2022
11,3x
EV / Sales 2023
8,43x
Nbr of Employees
391
Free-Float
83,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HUB24 LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
30,17 AUD
Average target price
33,16 AUD
Spread / Average Target
9,93%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.