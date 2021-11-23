HUB24 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HUB

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

HUBAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 28,132 Jason Entwistle Jason Entwistle 9,002 Craig Lawrenson Craig Lawrenson 29,574 Kitrina Shanahan Kitrina Shanahan

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181017/pdf/43zbng5hfcmqvd.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification