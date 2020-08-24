Hubbell Board Elects New Director

Shelton, CT, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) announces the election of Jennifer M. Pollino as a Director of the company effective immediately.

Hubbell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David G. Nord, said “We’re excited to welcome Jennifer to our Board. Her broad experience and acumen in the areas of finance, operations and compensation coupled with her public company board experiences make her a real asset to Hubbell. The Board looks forward to the insights and perspective she will bring and looks forward to working with her.”

Ms. Pollino runs the consulting and executive coaching firm JMPollino LLC, which she founded after her retirement as an executive of Goodrich Corporation in 2012. At Goodrich, she served in leadership roles in finance, human resources and operations for twenty years. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors of both Crane Co. and Kaman Corporation.

Ms. Pollino received her undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame and holds a Master in Science in Executive Coaching from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ms. Pollino is a certified public accountant.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.





Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O. Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4000