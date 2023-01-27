Advanced search
    HUBB   US4435106079

HUBBELL INCORPORATED

(HUBB)
2023-01-27
231.30 USD   +0.18%
Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/19 Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Hubbell Inc to $221 From $222, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
01/17 Hubbell to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on January 31, 2023
AQ
Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/27/2023
Shelton, CT, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023. 

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484



© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 975 M - -
Net income 2022 514 M - -
Net Debt 2022 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 12 400 M 12 400 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 16 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 230,89 $
Average target price 232,63 $
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerben Wilhelm Marinus Bakker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William R. Sperry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis P. Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Drew M. Marquardt Chief Information Officer
Anthony J. Guzzi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUBBELL INCORPORATED-2.85%12 400
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.68%109 675
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.33%88 457
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.52%63 990
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.66%53 593
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)5.78%33 362