Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hubbell Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUBB   US4435106079

HUBBELL INCORPORATED

(HUBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hubbell Incorporated : 2Q 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

July 27, 2021

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about expectations regarding our financial results, condition and outlook, anticipated end markets, near-term volume, continued opportunity for operational improvement, our ability to drive consistent and differentiated performance, the impact of our high quality portfolio of electrical solutions and utility solutions with strong brand value and best in class reliability, and anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses thereto, including the pandemic's impact on general economic and market conditions, as well as on our business, customers, end markets, results of operations and financial condition and anticipated actions to be taken by management in response to the pandemic and related governmental and business actions, and our projected financial results set forth in "2021 Outlook" below, as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions are forward-looking, including those regarding the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's end markets. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimated", "target", "should", "could", "may", "subject to", "continues", "growing", "projected", "if", "potential", "will likely be", and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or the Company's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: Availability, costs and quantity of raw materials, purchased components, energy and freight, particularly as global economic activity recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the scope, duration or resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, our employees, sites, operations, customers, and supply chain; the outcome of contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including those with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; achieving sales levels to meet revenue expectations; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which may be outside the Company's control; the effects of tariffs and other trade actions taken by the U.S. and other countries; changes in demand for our products, as well as product sales prices and material costs; expected benefits of productivity improvements and cost reduction actions; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of U.S. tax reform and other legislation; general economic and business conditions; the impact of and the ability to complete and integrate strategic acquisitions; the impact of certain divestitures; the ability to effectively develop and introduce new products, expand into new markets and deploy capital; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Business", "Risk Factors", and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" Sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Measures

Certain terms used in this presentation, including "Net debt", "Free Cash Flow", "Organic net sales", "Organic growth", "Restructuring-related costs", "EBITDA", and certain "adjusted" measures, are defined under the section entitled "Non-GAAP Definitions." See Appendix, our press releases and SEC filings for more information.

2

Key Messages

1 Broad-based recovery across Electrical and Utility markets

2

Strong Electrical Solutions operational execution

3

Actively mitigating material and supply chain inflation with price and productivity

4 Raising 2021 adjusted EPS guidance

3

2Q 2021 Results

$1.19B

Sales

(Organic +21% M&A +4%)

14.5%

Adj. OP Margin

(-130bps y/y)

$2.36

Adj. Diluted EPS

$131M

Free Cash Flow

Significant y/y volume growth across Electrical and Utility markets Strong price realization in both segments

Material and supply chain inflation, non-repeat of temporary cost savings, and unfavorable mix Higher volumes, strong price realization and restructuring/productivity benefits

Favorable tax rate and lower interest expense

Working capital investment to serve strong customer demand

1H Free Cash Flow generation ahead of 2019 levels and consistent with full year expectations

4

2Q 2021 Results

NET SALES

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

$ millions

+26%

1,192

$ millions

+15%

173

14.5%

949

150

15.8%

2Q 20202Q 20212Q 20202Q 2021

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

FREE CASH FLOW

$ per share

+26%

$ millions

-26%

$2.36

178

131

$1.87

2Q 2020

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

2Q 2021

Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

5

Disclaimer

Hubbell Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUBBELL INCORPORATED
09:40aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : 2Q 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08:30aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Raises Full-Year 2021..
MT
08:20aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF..
PU
08:12aHUBBELL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:45aHUBBELL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (HUBB) HUBBELL Posts Q2 Revenue $1.19B, vs..
MT
07:32aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (HUBB) HUBBELL Posts Q2 EPS $2.36, vs. Str..
MT
07:31aHubbell Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
07/22HUBBELL INCORPORATED : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/22Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Septembe..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 595 M - -
Net income 2021 391 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 10 554 M 10 554 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 19 200
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Hubbell Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 194,31 $
Average target price 202,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerben Wilhelm Marinus Bakker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William R. Sperry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Anthony J. Guzzi Lead Independent Director
Neal J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUBBELL INCORPORATED23.93%10 554
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.81%126 493
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.34%91 982
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.08%66 757
EATON CORPORATION PLC30.46%62 178
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.22.53%58 974