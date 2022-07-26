Log in
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
195.53 USD   +0.95%
09:09aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : 2Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08:09aHUBBELL INCORPORATED : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $2.51 AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.81 - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aHubbell Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Lifts Full-Year 2022 Outlook - Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
Hubbell Incorporated : 2Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

July 26, 2022

Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about expectations regarding our financial results, condition and outlook, anticipated end markets, persisting supply chain headwinds resulting in manufacturing and transportation inefficiencies, confidence in our near-term outlook, the benefits of bolt-on acquisitions such as PCX and Ripley Tools, anticipated 2022 total sales growth and organic net sales growth, expectations regarding accelerated investments in the second half of 2022, including in innovation and targeted capacity expansion, as well as restructuring and footprint optimization initiatives, plans regarding restructuring and related investments, and all statements, including our projected financial results set forth in the "Summary & Outlook" section of our press release and in the "Raising 2022 Outlook" slide within this presentation, as well as other statements that are not strictly historic in nature. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth, changes in operating results, market conditions and economic conditions are forward-looking. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimated", "target", "should", "could", "may", "subject to", "continues", "growing", "projected", "if", "potential", "will likely be" "will", and similar words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual and future performance or the Company's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to effectively execute our business plan in light of the ongoing and dynamic COVID-19 pandemic, particularly if and as new variants such as Delta and Omicron emerge; the effectiveness of the actions that we take to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of contingencies or costs compared to amounts provided for such contingencies, including those with respect to pension withdrawal liabilities; achieving sales levels to meet revenue expectations; unexpected costs or charges, certain of which may be outside the Company's control; the effects of trade tariffs, import quotas and other trade restrictions or actions taken by the U.S., U.K., and other countries, including changes in U.S. trade policies; changes in product sales prices and material costs; failure to achieve projected levels of efficiencies, cost savings and cost reduction measures, including those expected as a result of our lean initiatives and strategic sourcing plans; effects of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and the potential use of hedging instruments to hedge the exposure to fluctuating rates of foreign currency exchange on inventory purchases; regulatory issues, changes in tax laws, or changes in geographic profit mix affecting tax rates and availability of tax incentives; general economic and business conditions as well as inflationary trends; the impact of and the ability to complete and integrate strategic acquisitions, including the integration of PCX and Ripley Tools; the impact of certain divestitures, including the consummation and timing of, and the benefits and costs of, the sale of the Commercial and Industrial Lighting business to GE Current, a Daintree Company; the ability to effectively develop and introduce new products, expand into new markets and deploy capital; and other factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Business", "Risk Factors", "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" Sections in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Measures

Certain terms used in this presentation, including "Net debt", "Free Cash Flow", "Organic net sales", "Organic net sales growth", "Restructuring-related costs", "EBITDA", and certain "adjusted" measures, are defined under the section entitled "Non-GAAP Definitions." See Appendix, our press releases and SEC filings for more information.

2

Key Messages

1 Strong second quarter operating performance

2 Continued strong price realization and demand; Utility markets remain robust

3 Executing effectively through dynamic supply chain and inflationary environment

4 Raising 2022 outlook; accelerating investments in 2H

3

2Q 2022 Results

$1.26B

Sales

(Organic +20%)

16.6%

Adj. OP Margin

(+130bps y/y)

$2.81

Adj. Diluted EPS

(+27% y/y)

$168M

Free Cash Flow

Organic growth driven by strong price realization and volumes

Continued demand strength and backlog build in Utility Solutions

Robust y/y margin expansion on strong volume growth and favorable price/cost

Material cost inflation easing; general inflationary and supply chain pressures persist

Adjusted operating profit up 29% y/y

Other income and share count tailwind offset by higher y/y tax rate as anticipated

Working capital investment to serve strong customer demand Reaffirming full year FCF conversion outlook

4

2Q 2022 Results

NET SALES

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

$ millions

+19%

$ millions

+29%

208

1,256

16.6%

1,054

162

15.3%

2Q 2021

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

2Q 2022

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

FREE CASH FLOW

$ per share

+27%

$ millions

+41%

$2.81

168

$2.22

119

2Q 2021

2Q 2022

2Q 2021

2Q 2022

Strong operating performance

5

Disclaimer

Hubbell Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
