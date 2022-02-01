Hubbell Incorporated : Completes Sale of Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business - Form 8-K

Hubbell Completes Sale of Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business

Shelton, CT, February 1, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it has completed the sale of its Commercial and Industrial Lighting business to GE Current, a Daintree company. The Commercial and Industrial Lighting business designs, manufactures and sells LED lighting and control solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

