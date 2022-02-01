Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hubbell Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    HUBB   US4435106079

HUBBELL INCORPORATED

(HUBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hubbell Incorporated : Completes Sale of Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business - Form 8-K

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Hubbell Completes Sale of Commercial and Industrial Lighting Business

Shelton, CT, February 1, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it has completed the sale of its Commercial and Industrial Lighting business to GE Current, a Daintree company. The Commercial and Industrial Lighting business designs, manufactures and sells LED lighting and control solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

PO Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

(475) 882-4292

Disclaimer

Hubbell Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 701 M - -
Net income 2021 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 10 191 M 10 191 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 19 400
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 187,29 $
Average target price 219,13 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerben Wilhelm Marinus Bakker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William R. Sperry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Anthony J. Guzzi Lead Independent Director
Neal J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUBBELL INCORPORATED-10.07%10 191
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.44%122 580
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-13.39%92 762
EATON CORPORATION PLC-8.33%63 150
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.10%54 701
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.37%51 170