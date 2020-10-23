Log in
HUBBELL INCORPORATED

HUBBELL INCORPORATED

(HUBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hubbell Incorporated Declares 8% Dividend Increase and New Share Repurchase Program

10/23/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Shelton, CT, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared an 8% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $3.92 per share, or $0.98 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.64 per share, or $0.91 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020. 

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization up to $300 million. This new program is set to expire in October 2023.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT. 

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 178 M - -
Net income 2020 332 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 8 116 M 8 116 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Hubbell Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 158,43 $
Last Close Price 149,66 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerben Wilhelm Marinus Bakker President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David G. Nord Chairman
William R. Sperry Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Katrina R. Redmond Chief Information Officer
Anthony J. Guzzi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUBBELL INCORPORATED1.24%8 116
KEYENCE CORPORATION27.41%113 441
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.36%68 592
NIDEC CORPORATION39.22%58 354
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.01%43 963
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.52%41 688
