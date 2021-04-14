Log in
HUBBELL INCORPORATED

(HUBB)
Hubbell Incorporated To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on April 27, 2021

04/14/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Shelton, CT, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the market on April 27, 2021. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.

The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Release section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.

The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:

  1. Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 9246149.  The replay will remain available until May 26, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.
  1. One hour after the call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.
  1. As a Podcast 24 hours after the original conference call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475)882-4000



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 516 M - -
Net income 2021 394 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 9 988 M 9 988 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Hubbell Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBBELL INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 187,17 $
Last Close Price 183,89 $
Spread / Highest target 8,76%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerben Wilhelm Marinus Bakker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Sperry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David G. Nord Executive Chairman
Alexis Bernard Chief Technology Officer
Anthony J. Guzzi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUBBELL INCORPORATED17.28%9 988
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.79%113 500
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.27%88 446
NIDEC CORPORATION4.93%74 079
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.36%55 691
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.90%54 381
