Certain A Shares of Hubei Xiangyuan New Material Technology Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024.

Details:

The Company?s shareholders Hubei Liangke Hi-Tech Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Hubei Chushang Huanfeng Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership), Hubei Gaofuxin Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Hi-Tech New Materials Venture Capital Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hubei Hi-Tech Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd., Hubei Provincial High Technology Industry Investment Co., Ltd., Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Linghui Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Shenghui (Guangdong) Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and directors, supervisors, and senior management who are indirect shareholders Duan Jianping, Wang Shiming, Yan Shaokang, Wu Kai, Huang Yonghong, Wang Pan, and Song Zhenghua committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.



The Company?s actual controllers Wei Zhixiang and Wei Qiong and Wei Zhixiang?s companies Wuhan Xiangyuan Zhongxin Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership) and Wuhan Xiangyuan Zhongxin New Materials Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.