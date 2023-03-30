Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Huber+Suhner AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUBN   CH0030380734

HUBER+SUHNER AG

(HUBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:15 2023-03-30 am EDT
78.80 CHF   +0.64%
01:02pHUBER+SUHNER concludes public share buyback programme
EQ
03/29Annual General Meeting Of Huber+suhner Ag : Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors' proposals
EQ
03/29Annual General Meeting Of Huber+suhner Ag : Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors' proposals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HUBER+SUHNER concludes public share buyback programme

03/30/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
HUBER+SUHNER concludes public share buyback programme

30-March-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 30.03.2023

HUBER+SUHNER AG today announces the completion of the share buyback programme launched in October 2021.

By reaching the targeted buyback of HUBER+SUHNER AG shares in the amount of 5 % of the share capital, the programme, which was launched on 29 October 2021, has been concluded. This will result in a sustainable increase of earnings per share.

The 1 010 000 shares of HUBER+SUHNER AG were repurchased at an average price of CHF 80.61 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The shares acquired under this programme will be proposed for cancellation by means of a capital reduction at the next Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024.

Further information about the completed share buyback programme is available at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/share-information 

This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Media release as PDF Link

Further calendar dates
15 August 2023 Publication Half-year Report 2023
24 October 2023 Order intake and Net sales (9 months)
23 January 2024 Order intake and Net sales (12 months)

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Patrick G. Köppe
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1597593

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1597593  30-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HUBER+SUHNER AG
01:02pHUBER+SUHNER concludes public share buyback programme
EQ
03/29Annual General Meeting Of Huber+suhn : Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors'..
EQ
03/29Annual General Meeting Of Huber+suhn : Shareholders endorse all of the Board of Directors'..
PU
03/28Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Huber + Suhner, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/23Huber+suhner : Change of non-ferrous metal listing
PU
03/07Huber+Suhner Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Net Income
MT
03/07Huber+suhner : Annual results 2022
PU
03/07Huber+suhner : impressive growth with double-digit EBIT margin
EQ
03/03Huber+suhner : Management report FY 2022
PU
03/01Huber+suhner : elections to the Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUBER+SUHNER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 975 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net income 2023 79,6 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
Net cash 2023 180 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 469
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart HUBER+SUHNER AG
Duration : Period :
Huber+Suhner AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUBER+SUHNER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 78,30 CHF
Average target price 95,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Urs Ryffel Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Wechsler Chief Financial Officer & Head-Legal
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Beat Kälin Chairman
Rolf Seiffert Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUBER+SUHNER AG-9.27%1 580
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.41%209 583
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.33.91%49 789
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.76.03%46 606
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.41%46 296
NOKIA OYJ1.63%26 584
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer